This Irish Comedy Podcast Just Caught Dawn French’s Attention

If your podcast queue is looking a bit stale and you're after something that actually makes you laugh out loud on your commute? Allow us to introduce you to your new favourite listen.

Oh. Right. Yeah. is the Irish comedy podcast that's been quietly climbing the charts and has now hit the Top 20 trending podcasts in Ireland. Multiple episodes in a row. The name alone tells you everything you need to know about the vibe. It's that exact moment when someone says something and your entire worldview shifts slightly. The "oh wait… actually yeah" realisation we've all had at 2am or mid-argument.

Hosted by Laura O'Connell and Abi Denniston, the show takes a topic they thought they understood and lets it completely unravel through personal stories, contradictions and the kind of humour that feels distinctly Irish. Think less polished chat show, more voice note to your group chat that accidentally goes on for 30 minutes.

What's It Actually About?

Each week the pair tackle subjects ranging from the deeply personal to the slightly unhinged. So far they've covered everything from background checks (and how much we really want to know about people) to motherhood, IVF, loss and spirituality. Ghosts have come up. Personal cult memberships have been discussed. It's a lot.

"It's not about being right," O'Connell says. "It's about noticing when you are wrong and being able to laugh at yourself."

Denniston puts it even more bluntly: "We are not experts. We are just curious, confused and very willing to overshare."

Which honestly? Same.

Who Are The Hosts?

If Abi Denniston's name rings a bell it's probably because you've seen her work before. She's got over 150,000 followers on Instagram and is one half of Weird Watercolours, the Wexford-based design business that made headlines last year for successfully taking on major online retailers over counterfeit versions of their designs. They went up against copycats on platforms like Amazon and eBay and won. Denniston has described the whole experience as proof that "Irish people love an underdog." Iconic behaviour.

That whole energy of questioning systems and pushing back on assumptions feeds directly into the podcast's tone. It's sharp without being smug.

Laura O'Connell brings her own perspective, drawing on experiences of loss, motherhood and neurodiversity. Together they strike a balance between honesty and humour that makes conversations feel open rather than preachy. You know the way some podcasts feel like they're lecturing you? This is the opposite.

Dawn French Has Entered The Chat

Here's where it gets properly exciting. The pair are massive fans of Dawn French and have been bombarding her with Reels, TikToks and DMs inviting her onto the show. Because why not aim high?

And then… she replied.

A future recording is apparently looking likely and we need this to happen immediately. The chaos potential is enormous.

Now five episodes in, the podcast is growing. New episodes drop weekly and run around 30 minutes each. Perfect for your commute, your gym session or that walk you take specifically to avoid whatever's happening at home.

You can find Oh. Right. Yeah. on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. Give the hosts a follow too at @just_lauraoconnell and @weird_watercolors on Instagram.

Consider this your official recommendation. You're welcome.