This Irish boutique spa offers a celebrity fave skincare brand

If you haven't heard of Eminence Organics, you need to catch up on the revolutionary skincare brand loved by well-known celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lawrence and Meghan Markle.

Duchess of Sussex reveres the Eminence Citrus Exfoliating Wash as her must-have beauty product, so the brand literally has royal approval.

Luckily for Irish beauty lovers, Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links have announced the launch of the highly-anticipated Eminence Organics range in The SPA Portmarnock.

Guests of the spa will be offered an incredible organic treatment with biodynamic ingredients from a brand that have taken the beauty world by storm.

Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links has some breathtaking views for visitors of the spa to take in, as if receiving world-class skincare treatments isn't enough.

The boutique SPA, led by Head Beauty Therapist Ashleigh O’Connor, embraces the tranquillity and serenity of the hotel’s natural coastline surroundings.

The Hungarian-based brand is well-known for its award-winning combination of natural ingredients, using a mix of fresh fruit pulps, plants and exotic spices to create the Eminence products

Their products contain potent healing and beautifying properties, with the SPA Portmarnock offers five luxurious treatments.

You can choose between the Yam and Pumpkin Facial, the Blueberry Detox firming & stimulating multi-acid peel, the Arctic berry peel & peptide illuminating skin peel, the Mangosteen Gentle Resurfacing Peel, and the Acne Advanced Treatment, which are all carried out by a team of beauty experts.

The holistic approach to farming and production is part of what makes Eminence Organics Skincare so popular. The cruelty-free brand plants a tree for every purchase, and currently have over 7 million trees planted worldwide.

Three years of research and development go into every Eminence product before it hits the shelves, so they mean business when it comes to getting perfect results.

Speaking about the new line of treatments, Head Beauty Therapist Ashleigh O’Connor, said;

"Through the use of organic and wholesome ingredients, Eminence products leave long-lasting, positive effects on the skin."

"The Acne Advanced Treatment is the newest Eminence treatment we have available in The Spa Portmarnock. The popular facial treats acne naturally without using harsh chemicals, instead using botanical-rich, organic ingredients," Ashleigh adds.

A full range of Eminence Organic Skincare treatments available at Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links can be found on their website here.

Why not treat yourself to the same skincare routine as the Duchess of Sussex?