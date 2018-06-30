This Instagrammer just got real about those perfect pool-side snaps

Summer had finally arrived, and you know what that means – BBQs, beer gardens, and of course, a social feed full of other people's holiday snaps.

Now, whether we like it or not, all flat tummy bikini photos can fill our minds with high expectations and feeling of inadequacy, even if deep down we know they're not realistic.

After all, who hasn't sucked in their their stomach or stood on their tippy toes in order to look good in front of the camera?

And while the girls of Instagram have got this practice down to a fine art, it's important to remember the truth behind those seemingly perfect pool-side snaps.

Earlier this week, Instagrammer, Imre Çeçen, shared a this photo in an effort to debunk the 'hotdog leg' myth.

Instagram: imrececen

In her caption Imre describes the measures she had to go to in order to take the first picture, and to be honest it sounds like a lot of work.

"Creating that thighgap & skinny legs feel was real hard. I had to arch my back like crazy, hold my legs up (serious ab work was involved) and had to sit on the edge of the pool which caused me to almost fall."

She also said she admired the women who actually have the strenght do actually sit like this all the time.

"To people who do sit like this in real life; I admire your core strenght & willpower!"

So, the next time you're soaking uo some sun at the edge of a pool, don't feel self conscious – you're leg a supposed to look like that.

"Yep, that's the truth behind poolside hotdog pics. Truth be told I'd much rather sit like that right pic whilst enjoying an actual hotdog."

You and us both, Imre.