This influencer’s response to a diet company collab request is the BEST

While many influencers get slack these days for contacting brands for sponsorship, companies can also end up looking foolish in their pursuit for a collaboration.

This is evident in a recent tweet post from YouTuber Charlotte Rollin.

Charlotte was contacted by a chocolate-based diet company (seems legit…) to see if she would be interested in working with them.

A post shared by Charlotte Rollin (@_charlottesweb) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

The influencer previously suffered from an eating disorder, making the potential collab pretty inappropriate for Charlotte's audience.

If the brand had done any research into her content, they probably would have known this.

The 20-year-old content creator essentially told the brand where they could shove their collaboration request, in a manner that would have had us shook.

an Instagram diet shake company literally wouldn’t stop emailing me about a potential ‘’collaboration’’ and so after at first ignoring them, I decided to tell them what I actually thought pic.twitter.com/OKEKLirAEU — char (@_charl0ttesweb) November 19, 2017

Charlotte posted screen grabs oif the email she sent them, and frankly, we dont think she could have said it better.

'It is quite apparent to me that you have not taken the time to look at my previous social media posts or even have an idea of the type of the content I create, as if you had, you would most likely be aware that I in fact have suffered with anorexia for the past 5 years.'

'I therefore would, under no circumstances, even consider promoting a diet or detox drink on my social channels, which many follow as they also suffer from mental health issues and use as a reassurance that they are not alone in these struggles,' she continued.

A post shared by THE CHOCO DIET (@thechocodiet) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:57am PST

'I find the nature of your product to be damaging, and I know for a fact that these shakes are not a healthy way to lose weight, even for those that have a genuine, non-disordered desire to do so.'

Hear, hear Charlotte!

This is definitely a moment to take note of for brands.