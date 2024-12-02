This holiday season, enjoy a luxurious Christmas with Lily O’Brien’s

This holiday season, there is sure to be one thing on everyone's wish list—delicious, decadent and indulgent chocolates. Lily O’Brien’s is all you need, forget the staple socks and quick buys and treat the ones you really know to something undeniably delicious this Christmas. Whether it’s a special thank you for the ones you love, the perfect gift for that hard-to-shop-for friend or a sweet stocking filler for a family member, Lily O’Brien’s has a mouthwatering selection that will make this Christmas one to remember. With a range of delicious new gifting selections this year including the Luxury Collection, the irresistible Christmas Desserts Collection, Assorted Truffles, a Sea Salted Caramel hanging Christmas Tree, and classic favourites, like the Desserts Collection or the Ultimate Collection the only hard choice you’ll have to make this festive season is—which box will you choose?

A TASTE OF ELEGANCE: THE LUXURY COLLECTION

This Christmas, elevate the art of giving with Lily O’Brien’s Luxury Chocolate Collection—a symphony of exquisite new flavours crafted to delight all chocolate lovers taste buds. This luxurious assortment explores a world of sumptuous textures and flavours. From Caramelised Biscuit Bliss to Rapturous Raspberry, Truffle Decadence and Coffee & Biscotti, these taste sensations will make anyone fall in love at first bite. Perfect for gifting or indulging.

COZY DELIGHTS: ASSORTED TRUFFLES FOR SHARING

There’s nothing like the cosy comfort of Christmas—gathering around the fire, watching a Christmas classic and sharing sweet treats with loved ones. Add the Lily O’Brien’s Assorted Truffles to the mix as the perfect combination to a relaxing Christmas. This new box not only includes all your favourites Salted Caramel, Vanilla, or Milk Chocolate truffles, but a deliciously dark new recipe -Dark Chocolate truffle – a rich dark chocolate shell with a milk chocolate centre. This is the perfect box for those who can’t decide which flavour to pick, whatever the occasion they are the truffilicious way to make moments with friends and family sweeter. O’ooh so delicious and the perfect addition for any occasion.

SWEET SURPRISES: THE CHRISTMAS DESSERTS COLLECTION

Looking for the perfect gift to tuck under the tree or slip into a Secret Santa present? Look no further than the Lily O’Brien’s Christmas Desserts Collection. This delightful box offers nine delicious dessert-inspired chocolates in milk, dark, and white chocolates. After a hearty Christmas feast, these best-loved dessert recipes will satisfy any sweet tooth, offering a festive twist on favourite dessert recipes from around the world. With classic treats such as Banoffee Pie, Crème Brulée, and 4 new limited-edition chocolates: Berry Eton Mess, Dark Orange, Triple Chocolate Shot, Spiced Latte this collection is a dessert lover’s dream come true. The hardest part? Deciding which one to enjoy next!

STOCKING FILLER PERFECTION: SEA SALTED CARAMEL HANGING CHRISTMAS TREE

This Christmas, make stocking filling s weeter than ever with the Sea Salted Caramel Hanging Christmas Tree. This cute little box contains eight individually wrapped chocolates, filled with silky smooth caramel studded with Dead Sea Salt and wrapped in rich, velvety milk chocolate. It’s the ultimate treat for those who crave a perfect balance of sweet and salty. Watch as the ones you love unwrap this delightful gift with joy, savouring every delicious bite.

The Lily O’Brien’s chocolate collections are made in Ireland and are available in stores nationwide and at www.lilyobriens.ie.