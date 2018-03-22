SHEmazing!
This HAIR CURLER will set you back €6,000! We are not joking

Imagine winning the lotto right, and making a wonderfully long list of all the things you want to buy.

Question: do you include a €6000 hair curler, that is encrusted in Swarovski crystals? 

The correct answer is yes, because if you have money to burn, why the hell wouldn't you? 

Beachwaver Co. have just released a special edition version of their classic Beachwaver Pro 1.25 hair curler, and it is fully adorned with thousands of Swaorvski crystals.

BEACHWAVER® PRO 1.25 FULLY ADORNED WITH SWAROVSKI® CRYSTALS

It functions exactly the same as a normal hair curler, but it sparkles like the SUN. 

This is totally excessive, but as they say: if you've got it SPEND IT. 

However, we do not "got it"…

