This fish curry is a great way to spice up your meal time and get in your Omega 3!

It can be hard to find ways to incorporate more fish into out diets, important though we know it to be. It's the dinner we feel we 'should' eat, therefore we don't look forward to it, looking at it as a chore, rather than an indulgence.

But this stunning fish curry is about to change all of that! Stay away from your boring plain fish, veg and potatoes dinner and spice things up a little instead! This tangy spicy fish curry is a great way to get that all-important omega in and switch up your cooking routine a little – so it's a win-win!

You'll need…

500g fish fillets (cod, hake or haddock will work well)

6 dried de-seeded red chili peppers

1/2 white onion

2 shallots

1tsp rice

2tbsp brown sugar

1tsp coriander seeds

Salt and pepper

1/2tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp fish sauce

Fresh coriander

3 cloves garlic

1 1/2tbsp olive oil

3tbsp desiccated coconut

1tsp cumin seeds

1tsp tamarind

1tsp soy sauce

Sprinkle your fish fillets with a little salt and set aside in the fridge.

Place dried red chili peppers, 1tsp of rice and salt and pepper, coriander seeds, cumin seeds and 100ml of water into a bowl and allow it to soak for 15 minutes.

Drain the water before placing the mixture in a blender. Chop your garlic cloves and add them in on top, along with diced white onion and coconut shavings. Blend to create a thick paste.

Heat your olive oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Dice your shallots and add them into the pan, along with your turmeric, allowing them to cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add in your paste, brown sugar, soy sauce, fish sauce and tamarind to the pan and cook for 3 minutes, blending with the shallots.

Add 100ml of water and allow it to simmer until reduced to a slightly thicker consistency.

Place your fish fillets in the sauce and cook for 8 minutes, turning them over halfway through.

Garnish with fresh coriander and serve with fluffy white rice.