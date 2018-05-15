This fab Dublin eatery just got crowned Restaurant of the Year
The Irish Restaurant Awards took place last night in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, with over 1,000 restaurateurs and staff attending the black tie event.
While establishments from all around Ireland received accolades, Dublin 2 eatery Etto got the most coveted price of Restaurant of the Year.
Their daily changing, seasonal menu, is served in a relaxed and informal environment and if you haven't already, you need to pay them a visit. Don't worry, it won't cost you an arm and a leg: they have many totally affordable options.
Jess Murphy from Kai Restaurant in Galway took home the Best Chef accolade. Originally from New Zealand, the talented chef never cease to amaze with her world-class brunch and fantastic dinner menu, using fresh, organic produce from local suppliers.
Best #Chef in #Ireland can’t believe it #Unreal ! Still in shock ( weird full teeth smile , check out yer man on the right) #Delighted thank you everyone for all your support , great to bring this back to the #West #DressforYes @thisisgalway @thisisirishfood @lisareganpr @kingofcarlow @parabereforum @puglifemagazine @cuisinemagazine
Now in its tenth year, the Awards collected 90,000 online nominations for Irish restaurants and hospitality businesses this year.
Attendees were treated to a six-course gala dinner, prepared by a line-up of Ireland’s most high-profiled chefs.
See below for the full list of winners
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant winners:
Dublin – The Marker Hotel
Connaught – Wilde's at The Lodge
Leinster – Ballyfin Demesne
Munster – Park Hotel Kenmare
Ulster – Newforge House
All-Ireland – Park Hotel Kenmare
Best Gastro Pub winners:
Dublin – The Legal Eagle
Connaught – Cronin's Sheebeen
Leinster – Lennons Gastro Pub
Munster – Moorings
Ulster – The Brewer's House
All-Ireland – The Legal Eagle
Braised Belmullet Black-faced lamb breast, sweetbreads, baby potato with smoked anchovy and herbs & tongue fritter.. Stay posted for more snaps of our New Summer Menu . . . . #lambbelly #sweetbread #blackfacelamb #neighbourhoodmenu #oxtongu #oxtonguefritter #nosetotail #nosetotail #dineindublin #visitdublin #newmenu #meatfeast #irishseafood #instafood #foodgoals
Best Newcomer winners:
Dublin – Michael's Mount Merrion
Connaught – Hooked
Leinster – Barrows Keep
Munster – Dooks Fine Foods Fethard
Ulster – Clenaghans
All-Ireland – Clenaghans
Best Cafe winners:
Dublin – Honey Truffle
Connaught – Pudding Row
Leinster – Strandfield Café
Munster – Maison Gourmet
Ulster – The Jolly Sandwich Bar
All-Ireland – Pudding Row
Best Wine Experience winners:
Dublin – Piglet Wine Bar
Connaught – Aniar Restaurant and Boutique Cookery School
Leinster – La Touche Wines 4 U
Munster – The Black Pig
Ulster – Ox Cave
All-Ireland – Piglet Wine Bar
Best World Cuisine winners:
Dublin – Nightmarket
Connaught – MoMA Restaurant
Leinster – Pink Salt Indian Restaurant
Munster – Palmento
Ulster – Tuk Tuk Asian Bistro
All-Ireland – Nightmarket
Best Kids Size Me:
Dublin – Michael's Mount Merrion
Connaught – Gather Restaurant
Leinster – Platform Pizza Bar
Munster – GROW HQ Café and Food Education Centre
Ulster – Amici
All-Ireland – Michaels Mount Merrion
Best Local Food Hero winners:
Dublin – Jenny & Patrick McNally of McNally Family Farm
All-Ireland – Mark Murphy & Mark Doe of The Apprentice Chef Programme
Best Casual Dining winners:
Dublin – Hey Donna
Connaught – Gather Restaurant
Leinster – Truffles Restaurant & Wine Bar
Munster – PILGRIM'S
Ulster – Shu Restaurant Belfast
All-Ireland – PILGRIM'S
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine winners:
Dublin – Craft Restaurant
Connaught – Tartare Café + Wine Bar
Leinster – Kernel Bar & Kitchen
Munster – SAGE Restaurant
Ulster – 28 Darling St
All-Ireland – Craft Restaurant
Best Restaurant Manager winners:
Dublin – Talha Pasha of Michael's Mount Merrion
Connaught – Lee Hanifa of The Cottage Restaurant
Leinster – Joanne Harding of the Aldridge Lodge
Munster – Sally O'Brien of Farmgate Restaurant and Country Store
Ulster – Saul McConnell of NOBLE. Holywood
All-Ireland – Sally O'Brien of Farmgate Restaurant and Country Store
Best ‘Free From’ winners:
Dublin – I Monelli
Connaught – Sweet Beat Café
Leinster – Zucchini's Restaurant
Munster – Nutrilicious Food Co
Ulster – The Dirty Duck
All-Ireland – Sweet Beat Café
Best Customer Service winners:
Dublin – Etto
Connaught – House of Plates
Leinster – Roundwood House
Munster – The Mustard Seed at Echo Lodge
Ulster – Harvey's Point
All-Ireland – Harvey's Point
Pub of the Year winners:
Dublin – Walshs Stoneybatter
Connaught – Flynns Bar
Leinster – Morrisseys
Munster – Murphy's Bar Brandon
Ulster – Tomneys Bar
All-Ireland – Walshs Stoneybatter
Best Chef winners:
Dublin – Barry Sun Jian of Etto
Connaught – Jess Murphy of Kai Restaurant
Leinster – Sam Moody at Ballyfin Demesne
Munster – Aidan McGrath of Wild Honey Inn
Ulster – Chris McGowan of Wine & Brine
All-Ireland – Jess Murphy of Kai Restaurant
Best Restaurant winners:
Dublin – Etto
Connaught – Cian's on Bridge Street
Leinster – TwoCooks Restaurant & Wine Bar
Munster – Mews Restaurant
Ulster – The Muddlers Club
All-Ireland – Etto
National winners:
Best Private Dining & Club Restaurant – Locks Windsor Terrace
Best Cocktail Experience – The Sidecar at The Westbury
Best Cookery School – MacNean House & Restaurant
Best Seafood Experience – Klaw Seafood Restaurant
Best Digital Marketing – Kai Restaurant