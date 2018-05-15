SHEmazing!
This fab Dublin eatery just got crowned Restaurant of the Year

The Irish Restaurant Awards took place last night in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, with over 1,000 restaurateurs and staff attending the black tie event.

While establishments from all around Ireland received accolades, Dublin 2 eatery Etto got the most coveted price of Restaurant of the Year.

Their daily changing, seasonal menu, is served in a relaxed and informal environment and if you haven't already, you need to pay them a visit. Don't worry, it won't cost you an arm and a leg: they have many totally affordable options.

 

Jess Murphy from Kai Restaurant in Galway took home the Best Chef accolade. Originally from New Zealand, the talented chef never cease to amaze with her world-class brunch and fantastic dinner menu, using fresh, organic produce from local suppliers. 

Now in its tenth year, the Awards collected 90,000 online nominations for Irish restaurants and hospitality businesses this year.

Attendees were treated to a six-course gala dinner, prepared by a line-up of Ireland’s most high-profiled chefs.

See below for the full list of winners

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant winners:
Dublin – The Marker Hotel
Connaught – Wilde's at The Lodge
Leinster – Ballyfin Demesne
Munster – Park Hotel Kenmare
Ulster – Newforge House

All-Ireland – Park Hotel Kenmare

Best Gastro Pub winners:
Dublin – The Legal Eagle
Connaught – Cronin's Sheebeen
Leinster – Lennons Gastro Pub
Munster – Moorings
Ulster – The Brewer's House

All-Ireland – The Legal Eagle

Best Newcomer winners:
Dublin – Michael's Mount Merrion
Connaught – Hooked
Leinster – Barrows Keep
Munster – Dooks Fine Foods Fethard
Ulster – Clenaghans

All-Ireland – Clenaghans

Best Cafe winners:
Dublin – Honey Truffle
Connaught – Pudding Row
Leinster – Strandfield Café
Munster – Maison Gourmet
Ulster – The Jolly Sandwich Bar

All-Ireland – Pudding Row

Best Wine Experience winners:
Dublin – Piglet Wine Bar
Connaught – Aniar Restaurant and Boutique Cookery School 
Leinster – La Touche Wines 4 U
Munster – The Black Pig
Ulster – Ox Cave

All-Ireland – Piglet Wine Bar

Best World Cuisine winners:
Dublin – Nightmarket
Connaught – MoMA Restaurant
Leinster – Pink Salt Indian Restaurant 
Munster – Palmento
Ulster – Tuk Tuk Asian Bistro

All-Ireland – Nightmarket

Best Kids Size Me:
Dublin – Michael's Mount Merrion
Connaught – Gather Restaurant 
Leinster – Platform Pizza Bar
Munster – GROW HQ Café and Food Education Centre 
Ulster – Amici 

All-Ireland – Michaels Mount Merrion

Best Local Food Hero winners:
Dublin – Jenny & Patrick McNally of McNally Family Farm
All-Ireland – Mark Murphy & Mark Doe of The Apprentice Chef Programme

Best Casual Dining winners:
Dublin – Hey Donna
Connaught – Gather Restaurant 
Leinster – Truffles Restaurant & Wine Bar
Munster – PILGRIM'S
Ulster – Shu Restaurant Belfast

All-Ireland – PILGRIM'S

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine winners:
Dublin – Craft Restaurant 
Connaught – Tartare Café + Wine Bar
Leinster – Kernel Bar & Kitchen
Munster – SAGE Restaurant
Ulster – 28 Darling St

All-Ireland – Craft Restaurant

Best Restaurant Manager winners:
Dublin – Talha Pasha of Michael's Mount Merrion
Connaught – Lee Hanifa of The Cottage Restaurant
Leinster – Joanne Harding of the Aldridge Lodge
Munster – Sally O'Brien of Farmgate Restaurant and Country Store 
Ulster – Saul McConnell  of NOBLE. Holywood

All-Ireland – Sally O'Brien of Farmgate Restaurant and Country Store 

Best ‘Free From’ winners:
Dublin – I Monelli
Connaught – Sweet Beat Café 
Leinster – Zucchini's Restaurant
Munster – Nutrilicious Food Co
Ulster – The Dirty Duck

All-Ireland – Sweet Beat Café 

Best Customer Service winners:
Dublin – Etto
Connaught – House of Plates
Leinster – Roundwood House
Munster – The Mustard Seed at Echo Lodge
Ulster – Harvey's Point

All-Ireland – Harvey's Point

Pub of the Year winners:
Dublin – Walshs Stoneybatter
Connaught – Flynns Bar
Leinster – Morrisseys
Munster – Murphy's Bar Brandon
Ulster – Tomneys Bar

All-Ireland – Walshs Stoneybatter

 

Best Chef winners:
Dublin – Barry Sun Jian of Etto
Connaught – Jess Murphy of Kai Restaurant
Leinster – Sam Moody at Ballyfin Demesne
Munster – Aidan McGrath of Wild Honey Inn
Ulster – Chris McGowan of Wine & Brine

All-Ireland – Jess Murphy of Kai Restaurant

Best Restaurant winners:
Dublin – Etto
Connaught – Cian's on Bridge Street
Leinster – TwoCooks Restaurant & Wine Bar
Munster – Mews Restaurant 
Ulster – The Muddlers Club

All-Ireland – Etto

National winners:
Best Private Dining & Club Restaurant – Locks Windsor Terrace
Best Cocktail Experience – The Sidecar at The Westbury 
Best Cookery School – MacNean House & Restaurant
Best Seafood Experience – Klaw Seafood Restaurant
Best Digital Marketing – Kai Restaurant

