This easy-peasy paella is the mouth-watering meal you need this bank holiday weekend

It’s Friday! Congrats on making it to the weekend! We have the bank holiday stretching out before us and all we want is to make the most of it – even if the weather is looking a little iffy right now.

Normally during Easter break, some of us would be taking the chance to get away somewhere, either abroad or on a little staycation somewhere in our own fair isle. But this year, all we can do is look back wistfully on memories of walking little side streets, checking out the beach and trying all the amazing food the places we visit had to offer.

Which is what made me think of this super quick and tasty paella recipe! Even if we can’t go anywhere this holiday, we can transport ourselves with a little chorizo, spice and the dreamy smell of a sizzling paella!

You’ll need…

175g chorizo ​​ring

150g king prawns, cooked and peeled

1 onion

1 handful parsley

2 tomatoes

1 green pepper

1 zest and juice lemon

350ml chicken or vegetable stock

300g couscous (or cooked basmati rice)

Salt and pepper

1tbsp Olive oil

Place couscous in a large bowl and pour in stock. Cover with a plate to steam and set aside for 10 minutes.

In a pan over medium heat, pour and heat olive oil before adding chopped onions. Allow them to brown, before tossing is chopped chorizo.

Next, add chopped peppers into the pan and allow to soften, stirring continuously.

Add in prawns and chopped tomatoes and stir for 4-5 minutes.

Pour couscous into the pan, mixing well so it absorbs the flavours.

Grate lemon zest into pan before juicing half a lemon over the mixture.

Sprinkle salt and pepper and stir. Garnish with fresh shredded parsley and voila! The speediest paella ever produced!