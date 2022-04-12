This Chocolate Easter Cake recipe is an absolute must-try

Easter Sunday is just around the corner, and I for one can’t wait! It’s a day to surround yourself with friends and family, kick up your feet and gorge yourself on an Easter Egg or two — what’s not to love?

As it’s a special occasion, we tend to put on a bit of a feast for the day that’s in it, and no family feast would be complete without a show-stopping, crowd-pleasing dessert to tuck into. That’s where this scrumptious chocolate cake recipe comes into play.

Catherine Fulvio — one of our favourite Irish chefs and an Aldi Brand Ambassador — has shared with us her recipe for the ultimate chocolate cake, smothered in a light and refreshing lemon flavoured frosting, which would be absolutely perfect for your Easter Sunday celebrations.

Made with simple pantry ingredients that can be found in 150 Aldi stores nationwide, it’s easy to make and recreate at home. In fact, you might even say it’s a piece of cake!

Recipe: Chocolate Easter Cake with Lemon Frosting

Serves: 10 to 12

Ingredients

For the cake:

200g softened Kilkeely Butter

220g The Pantry Caster Sugar

1 tsp The Pantry Vanilla Extract

5 Large Healy’s Farm Eggs

300g Solway Shores Plain Flour

2 tsp The Pantry Baking Powder

70g The Pantry Cocoa Powder

2 tbsp Duneen Dairy Natural Yoghurt

130ml Clonbawn Milk

For the buttercream:

330g softened Kilkeely Butter

650g sifted The Pantry Icing Sugar

1 tsp Organic Grandessa Honey

3 tbsp Clonbawn Milk

1 tsp lemon juice

A few drops of The Pantry Yellow Food Colouring

For the filling:

100g lemon buttercream (either homemade or The Pantry Vanilla Flavour Frosting)

3 tbsp Vanilla Bean Patisserie Lemon Curd

To decorate:

Dairyfine Mini Eggs

3 tbsp The Pantry Fine Coconut Flakes

1 metre pale pink ribbon

Plate or cake stand

Method

For the cake:

Preheat the oven to 180°C/ Fan 160°C / gas 4.

Line the bases of 2 x 20cm sandwich cake tins with baking parchment and brush the sides with melted butter.

To prepare the cake, whisk the cream butter, sugar, and vanilla together until soft and fluffy.

Add the eggs, one at a time.

Sift the flour, baking powder and cocoa together into the egg mixture.

Add the vanilla extract, yoghurt and ¾ of the milk and fold in to form a soft cake batter. If the mix is too thick, add in more of the milk until you have a medium batter.

Divide between both the prepared tins, place into the preheated oven and bake for about 20 to 23 minutes or until well risen and firm on top. Make sure the skewer comes out clean.

Leave in the tin to cool for 10 minutes.

Slide a thin spatula or knife around the tins and turn out onto cooling rack to cool completely before decorating.

For the buttercream:

Place the butter, icing sugar, honey, milk, and lemon juice into the bowl of a mixer and beat until fluffy and light.

Add a few drops of yellow colouring – this should be a pale yellow.

This will take about 5 minutes.

For the filling:

Place 100g of buttercream into a bowl and add the lemon curd, mix well.

Place one layer of the cake onto a stand or plate. Spread the lemon curd buttercream over the cake layer.

Place the other cake layer on top. Spread the rest of the buttercream around the sides of the cake, smoothing it all the way around and spread on the top.

To decorate:

Tie a ribbon around the cake.

Form a “nest” with the coconut flakes on top and arrange a pile of mini eggs inside the nest on top of the cake.

Display more mini eggs around the base of the cake and its ready to serve!