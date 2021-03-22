This Caprese quinoa salad is lunch goals

You'd have to have dropped off the face of the earth not to have heard about the feta pasta hack that went viral last month. Some people loved it, others hated it and most of us just liked the excuse to eat that much cheese.

But the Caprese quinoa salad is the new version of feta pasta hack and it's just as delicious, quick and easy. Great lunchtime inspiration and packed full of nutrition and taste!

You'll need…

100g quinoa

1 onion

2 garlic cloves

100g cherry tomatoes

fresh basil

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

30ml white wine vinegar

Turn on your oven to 200c.

Pour olive oil into a baking dish and add cherry tomatoes and chopped garlic. Roast for 15-20 minutes.

Meanwhile, pour more olive oil in a pan over medium heat and add your chopped onion to it. Season with salt and pepper, frying until golden brown.

Rinse your quinoa and tip it into a pan, adding three times the water to a saucepan with a pinch of salt. Once it comes to a boil, turn down the heat allowing it to simmer for 15 minutes and the water has been absorbed.

Pop tomatoes, quinoa and onions into your favourite salad bowl and shred fresh basil leaves in as well. Pour in the white wine vinegar, mix well and enjoy! Add a little fresh mozzarella if you're feeling fancy!

(Joy Food Sunshine)