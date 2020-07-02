This bread substitute tastes delicious and is only 20 calories

We are always trying our best to be healthier and to improve our diets, especially after lockown. One thing we've always struggled with is eating too much bread. Why does something so bad have to taste so good?

Luckily, we've found a bread substitute that actually tastes delicious!

Iceland Ireland is delighted to team up with ‘Cali Cali’ to exclusively launch its new product offering, Pop-A-Grains. This new and exciting product is a low calorie, low carb and low sodium bread substitute and is only 20 calories.

They are available in three variants – wheat, corn and onion flavour, all of which have a great crunch! Pop-A-Grains are all vegan friendly as well as being low in fat, low in sugar and a source of fibre.

The bowl shaped grains are great for salads, eggs, stir fries and curries. Or why not try something sweeter by adding a layer of yogurt and fruit on top – whatever takes your fancy! Pop-A- Grains, the lighter way to lift your food.

Cali Cali Pop-A-Grains will be available exclusively in all 27 Iceland Ireland stores nationwide on July 4.

Visit Iceland.ie for store locator.