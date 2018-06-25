This beauty item is causing fires, warns Fire Brigade

We are LOVING the scorcher that is heading our way this week.

As temperatures are set to rise, we are starting to contemplate how to get our pale skin to go brown, rather than red.

However, there is another hazard that the unfamiliar summer heat is bringing and you probably have it in your room.

The Dublin Fire Brigade took to Twitter to highlight the danger of mirrors, crystals and glasses kept beside windows.

Mirrors, crystals & glasses left on a window sill can cause fires if the sun is reflected on to flammable surfaces. Aerosol cans can explode! This fire was caused by a vanity mirror left in a window. Make sure yours are in the shade & remember the sunshine moves during the day pic.twitter.com/imdJe8k790 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 25, 2018

Time to move the aerosols away as they can explode if exposed to the heat.

The video shows the damage caused as a result of a vanity mirror left in a window.

They issued a reminder to move everything into the shade and to keep in mind that the sun moves around as the day draws on.

Our standard fire appliances can pump 3,000 litres a minute. That's enough to keep 1,200 people hydrated for a day in the #heatwave. You should drink at least 2.5 litres of water in these temperatures, more if you are working outside. pic.twitter.com/VJPLjqAqH8 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 25, 2018

The firefighters highlighted the need to stay well hydrated during the heatwave.

We should be gulping down at least 2.5 litres a day!

Excuse us while we run home, grab a bottle of water and make sure everything is in the shade!