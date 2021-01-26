This basic Nutella Cheesecake recipe is simply divine

Now that we’re all in the depths of a level 5 lockdown once again, we’ve returned to one of our favourite pandemic past-times — Baking!

Instead of whipping up chocolate chip banana breads and sourdough starters, we’re on the cheesecake buzz, and this fool-proof recipe is one of our favourites.

If you think of yourself as a bit of a chocoholic with a hankering for chocolate hazelnut spread, then this really is the recipe for you. It’s simple to make, it’s indulgent and creamy and will satisfy your sweet tooth each and every time.

Ingredients:

250g plain biscuits

80g butter

100g mixed nuts

400g Nutella

500g cream cheese

80g icing sugar

2 flake bars, crumbled

Method:

Line a 9 inch baking tin with baking paper.

Break your biscuits into crumbs and pour in a large bowl.

Add the crumbs, butter and 1 tbsp nutella into a food processor. Combine together well.

Press the crumb mix into the cake tin and flatten down. Place in the fridge for about an hour.

Beat the cream cheese, icing sugar and the rest of the nutella together in your food processor.

Pour it into your cake tin on top of your crumb mix and sprinkle your chocolate flakes on top.

Return to the fridge for at least 4 hours to set.