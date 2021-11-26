This Baileys-spiked hot chocolate is the perfect drink for all the adults watching the Toy Show tonight!

Even though the Toy Show comes around every year, without fail we always look forward to the chaos of the bike parade, that one child who always inadvertently entertains the whole country and the malfunctioning toys and technology!

And one thing that will make it that much more Christmassy and fun? This gorgeous Bailey's hot chocolate recipe!

You'll need…

175ml milk

1tbsp corn starch

2tbsp sugar

2 ½tbsp cocoa

100g chopped dark chocolate

60ml Baileys

Whipped cream

Pour 45ml of milk into a small bowl and slowly add the cornstarch to it, whisking as you go.

In a separate bowl, mix the cocoa and sugar together.

Put a saucepan over a medium-low heat and add in the rest of the milk until it starts to boil.

Slowly whisk in the cocoa and sugar mixture until it’s smooth and then add in chopped dark chocolate.

Next, pour in your Baileys and continue to stir until the mixture begins to thicken

Keep it heated on low for 2-3 minutes before pouring it into a glass or cup and serve topped with whipped cream and the shavings of the remaining dark chocolate and enjoy!