This aromatic sweet and salty Moroccan chicken is going to blow your mind

This Moroccan chicken is one of my favourite lockdown recipe discoveries. A satisfying mix of sweet and salty, the crunch of pistachios with the tender and spiced chicken makes for a to-die-for meal. A great one to serve up at group gatherings, we’re loving this aromatic and flavoursome dish this summer!

You’ll need…

8 chicken thighs

3 bay leaves

1tsp chilli flakes

3 garlic cloves

1tsp ground ginger

15g orange zest

50ml mandarin juice

30g red grapes

½tsp black pepper

½tsp sea salt flakes

3tbsp olive oil

15g crushed pistachios

1 bunch fresh parsley

3 shallots

100ml chicken stock

2tbsp smoked paprika

2tbsp cumin

Chop up your onion and garlic cloves. Heat a little olive oil in the pan and toss them in, cooking til the shallots turn translucent.

Next, place your chicken thighs into the pan, turning every few minutes to cook through.

Meanwhile, slice your mandarins in half and juice them. Also slice your grapes into halves.

Season chicken with black pepper, sea salt, cumin, chilli flakes, paprika and ground ginger, allowing the chicken thighs to brown. At this time, start cooking your rice, lentils or whatever side you’ll be having with this dish.

Add in your sliced grapes and mandarin juice and all this to simmer of a low heat for 2-3 minutes.

Next, toss in your bay leaves and chicken stock, before grating your orange zest into the pan.

Allow to simmer until the stock begins to reduce and create a relatively thick sauce.

Serve chicken and sauce on a bed of rice/lentils and garnish with freshly chopped parsley and crushed pistachios.