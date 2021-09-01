‘Thinking green’ and ‘reconnecting with friends’ are priorities as restrictions ease

A new survey reveals that the pandemic has led to people thinking in a more sustainable way with 8 out of 10* adults revealing that they have adopted more environmentally friendly behaviours since the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020. The survey from Budweiser highlights a growing number of people in Ireland are adopting a “green way of living” and “green thinking” with 60% of adults saying that small, everyday changes can help people to be more sustainable.

Budweiser commissioned the research as part of a new initiative to support Ireland’s pubs by making them more sustainable. The brand will install solar panels in 100 pubs across the country as part of efforts to help Irish pubs in switching to 100% renewable energy sources.

This latest initiative reflects Budweiser’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. It follows the company’s announcement earlier this year that every bottle, can and pint of Budweiser in Ireland is brewed with 100% renewable electricity.

As the country looks forward to the prospect of further easing of Covid-19 restrictions during the autumn, the survey also showed that meeting up with friends and enjoying the craic and energy of the local pub are among the top three things that people are looking forward to. This is good news for Ireland’s pubs which have been closed for much of the past 18 months. To celebrate their reopening and the launch of the initiative, a striking mural was unveiled today at Dublin pub Opium, the very first pub to have solar panels installed as part of the campaign. Created by renowned graffiti artist Shane Ha, it embodies the energy, connection, and social solidarity of Ireland’s unique pub culture.

The findings also noted that almost 45% of respondents felt that seeing the direct impact of climate change has motivated them to become more environmentally conscious. When asked what the barriers are to being more environmentally friendly, almost 50% cited lack of access to more sustainable options.

Also supporting the ethos of the initiative, Paul Galvin, fashion designer and former All-Ireland winning Kerry GAA player who has a strong interest in and passion for sustainability shares his personal tips to help people make simple, every day, more sustainable choices:

Never leave the lights on at home unnecessarily, I am very conscious of this and have been known to flick off the lights in a friend’s house. I’ve known my cobbler for nearly 20 years. I repair my shoes all the time. Consider all the products you use in general, for example Hurley sticks are now being made from bamboo – which is great! When it comes to fashion, the quality of fabrics is essential. For me, it is important to ensure a meaningful design process that creates garments that are keepsakes. This is a form of sustainability to me.

