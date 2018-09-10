They’re FINALLY back: The 1975 announce Dublin show for 2019

The 1975 are set to return to Dublin in the new year and we cannot wait.

The band will play Dublin's 3Arena on January 10, 2019.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 9 am.

The Sound singers have been busy recording their third album and are ready to share it with the public VERY soon. They will release A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships on November 30.

We are so ready for the band to come back to Ireland. It's been too long since they graced the stage at the 3Arena.

Don't forget to set your alarm for 9 am on September 21. There's no doubt these tickets will be swiped up in seconds.

May the odds be ever in your favour.