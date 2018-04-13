These tweets perfectly sum up why I am in LOVE with Queer Eye

To be honest, I had no intention to start watching this show when I first saw it appear on my Netflix homepage.

I'm not big into reality TV and I felt like it would just be another one if these silly staged shows that make me feel like I'm losing brain cells by the second.

Yet, because some of my friends strongly advised it, I gave it a go and I am not afraid to say it, I fell in love with the all-new Fab Five.

Featuring Antoni Porowski, food and wine expert; Tan France, fashion expert; Karamo Brown, culture expert; Bobby Berk, design expert and Jonathan Van Ness, grooming expert, the reboot of the cult Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy sent five gay lifestyle experts to America’s Deep South to make-over the lives of men in distress.

All five guys have fun and engaging personalities and after a few minutes, you just wish you could be friends with them.

I guess you never know if it is true or not, but they all seem to genuinely get along well and to be best friends in real life, which makes them even more loveable.

Here is what Twitter had to say about the show, and I'd say it sums up very well what I've been feeling watching it.

I swear to God #QueerEye is curing my depression — han (@cherryghino) April 7, 2018

Unless it’s series 2 of Queer Eye I’m not interested mate pic.twitter.com/VW71PkPOfT — Greg James (@gregjames) April 4, 2018

Just watched Queer Eye episode 4 on @NetflixUK – If you need me I will be in a pool of my own tears making a swing for my living room. — Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) April 7, 2018

u can tell ive been binge watching queer eye bc im planning to wear a blazer for a casual family event tomorrow — half golden mongoose (@slugcharmer) April 11, 2018

Queer Eye on Netflix is a must-watch for all men, gay or straight. It's such a great example of positive masculinity and completely dismantles modern society's archaic, bastardized version of what it means to "be a man." — Jarrod Alonge (@JarrodAlonge) April 8, 2018

I know I’m late on this but the Queer Eye guys are honestly the five most pleasant people on planet earth. — Price Jarman (@pricejarman) April 13, 2018

I love watching queer eye because not only do I get to watch fabulous caring hardworking gays transform another man's life I'm inspired to buy all the avocados, redo my entire bedroom, empty and change my wardrobe and gain the self confidence THAT I KNOW THAT I NEED AND DESERVE pic.twitter.com/6ZI3ikBdYM — yikes (@edgelorde_) April 8, 2018

lads i started watching queer eye and im in love with antoni now — paul rudd (@philsadelphia) April 10, 2018

You know what gets me through the day? Reading the Queer Eye guys comments on each other’s Instagram posts. That shit gives me life. — Nan Bread (@ndarkwa14) April 12, 2018

One of the things I love the most about Queer Eye as a makeover show is that they never mention weight loss – it’s always about helping people feel confident as they are, which is such an important message. — Amy Clarkin (@AmyClarkin) April 11, 2018

i need the cast of queer eye to come fix my entire life — hannah (@hkphillipss) April 8, 2018

Every time Tan from Queer Eye talks I feel like I’m being hugged — Sloppy Joz (@jozi_u) April 7, 2018