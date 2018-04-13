SHEmazing!
These tweets perfectly sum up why I am in LOVE with Queer Eye

To be honest, I had no intention to start watching this show when I first saw it appear on my Netflix homepage.

I'm not big into reality TV and I felt like it would just be another one if these silly staged shows that make me feel like I'm losing brain cells by the second.

Yet, because some of my friends strongly advised it, I gave it a go and I am not afraid to say it, I fell in love with the all-new Fab Five. 

Featuring Antoni Porowski, food and wine expert; Tan France, fashion expert; Karamo Brown, culture expert; Bobby Berk, design expert and Jonathan Van Ness, grooming expert, the reboot of the cult Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy sent five gay lifestyle experts to America’s Deep South to make-over the lives of men in distress.

All five guys have fun and engaging personalities and after a few minutes, you just wish you could be friends with them.

I guess you never know if it is true or not, but they all seem to genuinely get along well and to be best friends in real life, which makes them even more loveable.

Here is what Twitter had to say about the show, and I'd say it sums up very well what I've been feeling watching it. 

