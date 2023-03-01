These stunning spa packages would be the perfect Mother’s Day gift

Now that it is officially March, our thoughts are quickly turning to one of the biggest celebrations in every Mum’s calendar – Mother’s Day, of course!

The momentous day is just over two weeks away, and many places are beginning to offer some incredible deals and packages to treat every Mum.

In particular, Killashee Hotel is currently offering some spectacular spa packages for Mother’s Day, and we think that they would make the perfect gift for either yourself or the Mum figure in your life.

The hotel, which is situated in the heart of Kildare, has recently undergone some incredible refurbishments across the premises, including making its spa even more luxurious!

So, what are you waiting for? Have a read through the packages on offer, and prepare yourself for the ultimate relaxation experience:

The Mum & Me Retreat

As you may guess from its name, this package has been designed specifically with mothers in mind, which every Mammy will love! This retreat is the perfect way to treat both your Mum and yourself to some well-deserved pampering. Your spa experience will begin with some relaxing time in the spa’s Hydrotherapy Suite. Here, you will be able to make the most of the jacuzzi, steam room and pool. Afterwards, you will then receive the luxury choice of two 25 minute treatments using Elemis products. But which one will you decide to have? You can choose from the following:

Skin Booster Facial: aims to cleanse, tone and exfoliate your face, leaving your skin feeling wonderfully refreshed and hydrated.

Hot Oil Back Massage: promises to restore your energy and surround yourself with an aura of wellbeing.

Tired Leg Soother: the ultimate treatment to help improve circulation and lighten any heaviness in the legs.

Dry Floatation Therapy: simply lie in a deeply relaxing and sleepy environment, and allow both your mind and body to unwind fully.

Once you have enjoyed your two treatments, you can then visit the Relaxation Suite to gently bring yourself out of relaxation mode and back into reality. Finally, you and Mum will be able to indulge with a delicious Afternoon Tea for two. Doesn’t that sound perfect?

The Mum & Me Retreat is running throughout March and April and costs €124 per person, available Monday to Friday only.

Spa Indulgence Package

If you’re looking for a slightly different spa retreat, then this package is equally as inviting for either yourself or Mum! These treatments are all about relaxing your body to its fullest. Firstly, you will be able to allow yourself to relax and release pent-up stress with a 25 minute hot oil back massage. Once you are in full relaxation mode, your skin will then be treated to an Elemis Booster Facial, which aims to brighten and lift dull, tired skin in just 25 minutes.

Following on from that, you will be able to spend 45 minutes in the deep slumber of Dry Flotation Therapy, allowing you to become as well-rested as possible. And that’s not all! You can then chill out in the Relaxation Suite, and also enjoy amazing access to the Hydrotherapy Suite with its jacuzzi, steam room and pool either before or after your treatments.

The Spa Indulgence Package runs all year round, with prices starting from €114 per person.

Regardless of which package you decide to go for, we hope you and the Mum figure in your life have a wonderful and relaxing Mother’s Day!