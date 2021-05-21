These name tags are must have accessories for your furry friends

Being at home with our pets all day every day for more than a year now has cemented the fact that these animals are more than just pets — they’re part of the family.

These furry friends get so much of our love and attention that often we end up splurging on treats for them more than we would for ourselves. In fact, research has found that Irish adults spend a whopping €820 million per year on their pets which really accumulates to a lot of stuff!

In order to ensure our pet’s items are kept safe and are easily identifiable, we’ve been using labels from the wonderful Irish brand, My Nametags, who create personalised antibacterial stickers and labels.

My Nametags is Ireland’s leading manufacturer of easy to apply sticker and iron-on name tags and the only company that provides antibacterial name tags. They have a great selection of personalised labels and stickers available that are perfect for applying to all your pet’s items; be it toys, food or even clothing!

The personalised labels are ideal if you have more than one pet at home and are keen to ensure their belongings don’t get mixed up. Alternatively, if your pet may be spending some time in a boarding kennels at some stage, by using My Nametags personalised labels it will be extremely easy to ensure your pet’s items are easily identifiable.

My Nametags labels are already loved by a number of well-known pet owners across the country and they offer a great, quirky gift idea too for your pet loving friend!

To design your own set of personalised My Nametags labels for your pooch or pussy cat today simply visit www.mynametags.ie