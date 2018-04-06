These healthy recipes are what you need after the Easter blow-out
Got a bit crazy with the Easter chocolate? Yes, we did too, and we don't feel bad at all.
However, after a few days of a diet consisting mainly of chocolate and leftover hot cross buns, we got to admit that our bodies are craving for some healthier food.
No need to starve yourself; with these delicious recipes, you will detox your body without feeling hungry or deprived.
1. The best turkey chilli
2. Sweet potato curry
3. Paprika chicken, asparagus and sundried tomatoes skillet
4. Vegan jambalaya
5. 20-minute healthy taco salad
6. Grilled salmon with avocado salsa
7. 30-minute vegetarian meatballs