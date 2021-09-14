These celebrity mamas stole the show at last night’s Met Gala

The highly anticipated Met Gala has returned once again after taking a year off during the Covid-19 pandemic. As the biggest night on every celebrity’s fashion calendar, naturally the style was jaw-dropping.

While some famous faces, like Billie Eilish, dazzled the red carpet in her gorgeous blush coloured gown, others went for more of an unusual look, like Kim Kardashian, who was dressed head to toe in Balenciaga black fabric.

The theme of last night’s event was ‘American Independence’, which gave celebrities and designers alike quite a broad range of options. From old school founding father-esk outfits and southern ball gowns to your classic red, white and blue or modern political statements, we saw it all!

However, we couldn’t help but notice that quite a few famous mums absolutely rocked the red carpet last night in their Met Gala looks. Here’s a rundown of the best-dressed celebrity mamas at the 2021 Met Gala.

Serena Williams: Professional tennis player Serena Williams dominated the red carpet on Sunday evening, as she wore a dazzling silver bodysuit paired with an extravagant ombre pink fur cape. Speaking to E! News about her ensemble, Williams said her outift was “more superhero inspired," which explains her kick-ass look

Mindy Kaling: Famed American actress, writer and mum-of-two Mindy Kaling looked absolutely stunning in her navy blue empire style gown designed by Tory Burch. Keeping it simple, Mindy completed this classic look with some beautiful jeweled statement earrings and a chunky black corset belt.

Emily Blunt: One of our favourite British actresses, Emily Blunt looked absolutely radiant at last night’s star-studded event. She truly embraced that all American theme, as she resembled the iconic Statue of Liberty. Her gorgeous gown was custom-made by Miu Miu, featuring quite a few sparkles and paired with a beautiful headpiece, giving us major 'stars and stripes' vibes.

Megan Fox: Right off the heels from her dramatic VMA Awards look, Megan Fox has taken the red carpet by storm once again with her sexy Met Gala outfit. The Transformers actress stepped out wearing a fabulous ruby coloured Dundas gown, featuring plenty of lace, sequins and cut out details, looking every bit like one hot mama!

Rose Leslie: The Game of Thrones star made her Met Gala debut as a new mum yesterday evening, with her dashing husband, Kit Harrington by her side. The adorable couple walked up those Met Gala steps hand in hand, with Rose wearing a stunning lemon yellow ball gown, featuring a classic sweet-heart neckline. We reckon she resembled a modern southern belle.