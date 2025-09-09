These are the best TV shows & films for autumn wardrobe inspiration

Our favourite time of the year has finally arrived!

September is officially underway, and even though the weather is still dipping in and out of autumnal mode, we’re more than ready to break out our knee-high boots, dust off our favourite scarves, and treat ourselves to some new jumpers.

For many of us, one of the best ways to get fashion inspiration is to take ideas from our favourite on-screen characters. Whether they're from a modern day classic or an 80s hit, a lot of their autumnal fashion has remained timeless.

If you’re looking to spice up your wardrobe like a pumpkin latte this season, then we’ve got you covered! Below, we’ve curated a list of some of our favourite TV shows and films with autumnal vibes, and even better, autumnal outfits:

When Harry Met Sally

Credit: Columbia

For lots of rom-com lovers, When Harry Met Sally perfectly encapsulates that wholesome, autumnal New York feel. As we follow the pair throughout their years of friendship (and will-they-won’t-they romance), Meg Ryan’s Sally gives us several stunning autumn looks. In particular, we’ve always loved this pairing of Sally’s red turtleneck jumper and brown jacket. If we’re honest, we’re also obsessed with Harry’s iconic chunky cream jumper, which is still an autumn fashion staple for many!

You’ve Got Mail

Credit: Warner Bros.

Continuing on from When Harry Met Sally, Meg Ryan firmly crowned herself as the queen of autumnal films with the 1998 classic You’ve Got Mail. Every time we watch this movie, we long for the day when we can stroll around the streets of New York, a cup of coffee in hand and finding the most glorious bookstores that the city has to offer. Along with owning her gorgeous bookshop, Meg Ryan’s character Kathleen also delivers us with some beautiful autumnal looks. From her classic high-neck black sweater to her adorable collared vest combo, Kathleen definitely got the autumn fashion memo!

Gilmore Girls

Credit: Warner Bros.

Across social media, many have dubbed the autumnal months as ‘Gilmore Girls season’. Although the beloved cosy drama is set all year round, viewers mostly associate it with the autumn – or, as Rory and Lorelai would say, the fall. As the leaves start to turn orange in Stars Hollow, Connecticut, this is where the Gilmore Girls costume department truly gets to shine. In particular, we continue to be obsessed with Lorelai’s outfit choices across the autumnal episodes. Our favourite coffee drinker always knows how to rock a pairing of leather jackets, mini skirts and knee-high boots!

The Devil Wears Prada

Credit: 20th Century Fox

Considering that it is set in the world of fashion, it’s no surprise that the Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway triumph The Devil Wears Prada is stuffed full of spectacular outfits. The montage of Andrea’s outfits is arguably one of the best moments of the entire film, and there’s plenty of inspiration within it for your fashion wardrobe! If we had to settle for just two looks, we’d go for this elegant tied white coat, or the black blazer, mini skirt and thigh high boots. We’re pretty sure that the iconic Chanel boots are out of our price range, though.

Friends

Credit: NBC

Even though it is set all year round, many of our favourite Friends episodes just happen to be set during the autumn season. Whether its a hilarious Thanksgiving episode or the lead-up to Halloween, the sitcom never fails to create the perfect autumnal atmosphere with the gang in Central Perk. Although there are endless great outfit choices across all 10 seasons, we’re particularly drawn to these two combinations from fashion queen Rachel Green. Whether you’re going for something casual or a little more dressy, Rachel has all the inspiration you need!

Only Murders In The Building

Credit: Disney+

Now in its fifth season, Disney+ hit Only Murders In The Building constantly has the best autumnal vibes! Despite having gruesome murders at its core, the hit series still manages to bring us into the ultimate cosy vibes. In terms of fashion choices, we’re always envious of Selena Gomez’s character Mabel Mora and her lavish clothes. Throughout each episode so far, Mabel has been delivering autumnal chic with patterned knitwear, luxurious coats and turtleneck jumpers. If only we had access to her incredible wardrobe!