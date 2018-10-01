These are the BEST chocolate chip cookies you can ever make

We have tried quite a few brands and recipes of chocolate chip cookies, and we have a statement to make: the recipe below is simply the easiest and tastiest you can ever make.

No complicated ingredient or technique involved in this recipe, you literally cannot bottle it.

One piece of advice: double up the ingredients and freeze half of the batch so you always have cookie dough on hand!

Ingredients

250g flour

125g melted butter

100g white sugar

100g brown sugar

150g chocolate, chopped (milk, dark or white)

1 egg, beaten

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 165°C. In a large bowl, mix all the dry ingredients.

2. Add the beaten egg and melted butter, mix well, then stir in chocolate and combine.

3. Form 12 balls and place on a lined baking tray, 6 at a time. Bake for 10 minutes (even if the cookies are still soft, then are cooked) then take out of the oven and let cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Enjoy!

