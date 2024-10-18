These are the autumn nail designs you need to try out this season

Now that we’re deep into the depths of October, we’re in the mood to switch up our nail art designs!

As Halloween is right around the corner, you might be tempted to lean into spookier nail art with ghosts, zombies and more.

However, this year, we fancy keeping it simple and focusing on the elegance of autumn with golden leaves, cute pumpkins and endless shades of burgundy.

If you’ve got a nail appointment coming up soon and you’re looking for some inspiration for your autumn nails set, then we’re here to help! We have scoured through Instagram and curated a selection of our current favourite designs, all of which give us the lovely autumnal feels.

Have a scroll below, and see if any of these spark your interest:

Starting off sweet and simple, these cute floral nails are perfect for if you’re still clinging onto the last memories of summer, but you want to slowly embrace the arrival of autumn. We’re absolutely obsessed with this red-brown polish, and the floral design is ideal for those of us who don’t like anything too crazy on our nails.

This design features all of the autumnal colours, and we’re in love with it! Throughout the season, you can never go wrong with shades of orange, gold and dark brown, as they encompass autumn beautifully. With this specific nail art, you can also play around with the pattern on clear nails by mixing up different shade variations.

Of course, we couldn’t have autumnal nail designs without including pumpkins! Along with shades of brown, deep purple, orange and red, this art features a miniature pumpkin on the ring finger. We also love the addition of glittery sparkles on each pinky finger – a little teaser for the upcoming festive season!

If you’re a fan of woodland designs, then we guarantee that you will fall in love with these nails! Set against a nude pink background, this adorable nail art features pumpkins, toadstools, flowers and leaves. This design is just too cute!

For those who would prefer to keep their nails elegant with little fuss, but still feeling autumnal, then this gorgeous 'cherry' set could be the one! The nude pink base provides a soft and classy look, before the burgundy red tips allow the autumnal vibes to creep in. This style is perfect for when you don’t want to overdo it with autumn designs!

Last but not least, we couldn’t resist including one Halloween-esque nail set, and with these adorable pumpkins, you simply can’t go wrong! Not only are they spookily cute, but they also provide the most delightful shade of orange to your nails, making them super striking for autumn.