There’s an Urban Decay Naked Petite HEAT pre-sale TOMORROW

This is an extremely important public announcement!

The Urban Decay Naked Petite HEAT palette is due to hit Irish stores in April, HOWEVER, there is going to be a special presale event starting tomorrow.

The gorgeous palettes will be available from the Urban Decay Boutique on Grafton Street, Dublin 2 from Thursday 8th March ahead of it’s official launch at the end of April!

We're excited.

The palette is only available while stocks last though, so act bloody fast lads.

Naked Petite Heat is a compact eyeshadow palette featuring six all-new scorched neutrals inspired by our own Naked Heat. With five matte shades for lid, crease and liner, plus one demi-matte highlighting shade, it has everything you need to create looks that range from soft and sultry to flat-out fire.

Plus, it's a baragain, at just €29!

The ultra-compact packaging was made for travel and fits in your smallest purse. But don’t let its petite exterior fool you—it contains full-size pans of our legendary Eyeshadow and a mirror. Emblazoned with burning roses, this hot commodity will be your go-to palette.

It really is divine.

GO GO GO!

Feature image courtesy of Allure.com