There’s an app for that: All of your sexual health questions answered

A lot of information is thrown our way these days, and when it comes to our sexual health, it can be difficult to make decisions.

What birth control is right for me? Should I switch my pill? Is skipping my period actually safe?

These questions all run through our minds every now and again, but a lot of the time, they go unanswered.

Whether you have a fear of doctors or life just gets in the way, these decisions are difficult to make with little or no guidance, and that's where this app comes in.

A post shared by Tia (@asktia) on Mar 21, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

The new iPhone app, Tia, aims to be your personal assistant when it comes to your sexual health.

According to Refinery29, Tia is "for millennial women by millennial women, and run both by a bot and by human sexual health educators."

You can privately ask a question about birth control or sexual health, and if the bot knows the answer, it will shoot it right back at you.

However, if the app doesn't know any information or doesn't understand the question, then it will be sent over to a "wing woman," or in other words, one of its sexual health experts.

Read about my co-founders @fellyfauna and @caroynwitte and their vision to build a new type of women's healthcare company — all about choice. Link in bio. #femalefounders #womenintech A post shared by Tia (@asktia) on Jun 2, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

Wing women are online everyday between the hours of 8am and 11pm, so you'll always have someone there.

As well as being a source of sexual health information, the app also reminds you to take your pill and can track your menstrual cycle.

"She’s your go-to for all those 'ugh!' 'oops' and 'huh?' moments," according to a source in Refinery29.

While this app seems like a total Godsend, we understand that some women might be a little wary depending on an app to give them solid information.

A post shared by Tia (@asktia) on May 2, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

Tia was developed with the help of two doctors – Aparna Sridhar, MD/MPH, a practicing ob-gyn and Sally Rafie, PharmD, a pharmacist specialist and they were the key to developing the app's algorithm.

In saying that though, if you do want to make any changes, small or drastic, it's always better to sit down with your doctor face-to-face to see which course of action is right for you.

But as for Tia, we'll be using this as a guideline for our everyday 'oops!' moments.