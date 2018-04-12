There’s a pop-up Avocado Museum in existence and we need to go

As millennials, we're expected to tuck into avocados at every meal, incorporate them into our beauty routines and even occasionally drink our lattes from their skins -we're not kidding.

So, it's safe to say that the avocado is much more than a trend, and more a lifestyle addition.

The obsession with the fruit has led to the launch of something we didn't know was possible – an avocado museum.

A post shared by the CADO (@thecado.co) on Apr 10, 2018 at 8:28am PDT

Aptly dubbed The Cado, the pop-up experience celebrates all things avocado related.

Located in San Francisco, the quirky, immersive installation encourages patrons to snap amazing pictures, much like they would when uploading their avocado toast snaps to Instagram.

The gift shop will also give you an opportunity to buy some mental avocado products. According to Pretty52, there will be avocado milk and cereal as well as your regular t-shirts and badges.

A post shared by the CADO (@thecado.co) on Mar 2, 2018 at 4:08pm PST

'Step into a world of the green you love to ‘gram and emerge with more than a pretty picture (but you’ll get plenty of those, too!),' reads the event description.

The exhibition is being held in a structure build out of 16 shipping containers with a very avo theme.

'Get ready to see the California Avocado in a new light as you walk through the skin and into the fruit.'

A post shared by the CADO (@thecado.co) on Mar 25, 2018 at 5:19pm PDT

The Cado will even play host to a section dedicated to avocado-related skin care, so prepare to leave the building feeling fresh-faced.

Tickets are available online now, so if you're heading to San Fran this summer, you may want to check it out.

Happy 'gramming.