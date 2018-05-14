There could be an LGBTQ version of Love Island coming to our screens

Love Island fans could soon be treated to two instalments of the series per year after the show's bosses confirmed they are looking into the possibility of creator an LGBTQ+ version.

The news comes after the reality show scooped the award for Best Reality and Constructed Factual at last night's BAFTA ceremony.

Speaking at a press conference after the win, producers Richard Cowels and Sarah Tyekiff said they were open to the idea of creating a separate LGBTQ+ series.

"We've had bisexual people in the show – for a dating show, you need everyone to fancy everyone, so if you have gay and heterosexual in the same place, they're not going to fancy each other," Cowels said.

"We'd have to dedicated show… Absolutely we'd consider two series a year."

When asked if fans can expects any twists in upcoming series, he replied: "We've always got things up our sleeves, but the show is written as it goes along.

"So everyone is reacting to what's happening on and then the format is being written as it happens… Whatever we have planned, (they) get ripped up pretty much every hour as the cast goes in.

"Everything we predicted hasn't happened and whatever is happening is more exciting than we predicted. We just go for it."

Love Island is set to return next month for a total of eight weeks, making it the longest series to date.