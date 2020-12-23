These are the BEST films to watch on the telly this Christmas

With Christmas just a few short days away, we're so looking forward to putting our feet up, relaxing by the fire and spending some quality time with our family and loved ones.

One of the best things about the holiday season though, is spending our days planted in front of the TV, watching an excessive amount of films whilst gorging ourselves on all of that delicious festive food — there really is nothing better.

That's why we've put together a list of the very best films on the telly this holiday season, which are not to be missed.

Christmas Eve: There are so many timeless classics on December 24 that will make for the perfect festive movie night for you and the gang.

Channel 4; 2:35pm – It's A Wonderful Life

RTÉ 2; 3:45pm – Singin' in the Rain

RTÉ 1; 6:15pm – Peter Rabbit

ITV2; 7:45pm – The Holiday

Virgin Media One; 9:00pm – The Commitments

TG4; 10:15 – Dirty Dancing

Christmas Day: Since we're all going to be taking it easy and staying home on Christmas Day, it's a good thing the telly line-up is looking pretty special. Some of the all time greatest Christmas movies will be on December 25 and they’re bound to make your day feel extra magical.

More 4; 10:25am – White Christmas

RTÉ 1; 12:20pm – Arthur Christmas

RTÉ 2; 2:25pm – Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Channel 4; 5:30pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

RTÉ 1; 6:10pm – The Greatest Showman

RTÉ 2; 6:30pm – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

E4; 7:15pm – Ice Age: The Meltdown

BBC 2; 10:10pm – La La Land

RTÉ 1; 10:20pm – A Star Is Born

St. Stephen's Day: A day of turkey sandwiches, napping and chocolate. Unwind with these brilliant films all from the comfort of your sofa.

BBC 2; 2:50pm – Cinderella

BBC 1; 5:00pm – Grease

Channel 4; 6:40pm – Hidden Figures

BBC 2; 6:40pm – The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

RTÉ 1; 9:45pm – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

New Year's Eve: Ringing in the new year is going to look a lot different this time compared to years previously. Since parties, clubs and large gatherings are out of the question, a night in with the TV and a bottle (or two) of Prosecco sounds just about right.

BBC 1; 2:20pm – Beauty and the Beast

Channel 4; 5:15pm – Paddington

Virgin Media One; 9:00pm – Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

New Year's Day: Okay, so maybe that second bottle of Prosecco was a bad idea after all. All we want to do on New Year's Day is plonk ourselves down with whatever's left in our selection boxes and watch these gripping films.

RTÉ 1; 2:15pm – Sense and Sensibility

Channel 5; 2:30pm – Jumanji

Channel 4; 5:30pm – The Greatest Showman

RTÉ 2; 9:00pm – Deadpool

BBC 1; 11:25pm – Guardians of the Galaxy