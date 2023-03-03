The Young Offenders series 4 is confirmed – and there’s a casting call

Great news for fans of The Young Offenders – the lads are coming back!

Almost three years after the third series finale, the show’s creator has confirmed that The Young Offenders will be returning for a long-awaited fourth series.

The show’s two lead characters, Conor MacSweeney (Alex Murphy) and Jock O'Keeffe (Chris Walley), are set to return, which we’re sure fans will be delighted to hear.

“We’re over the moon to have been commissioned for Series 4 of the show on BBC One, and of course always grateful for the ongoing support of RTÉ," the show's creator Peter Foott said in a statement, which was released earlier today.

"Audiences have been asking for more of the journeys of these characters and we’re very excited to take the show in new directions for Series 4 and can’t wait to bring it back to TV screens,” he added.

The Head of Comedy at RTÉ, Justin Healy, also could not hide his delight at the re-commissioning news. “The Young Offenders is a firm favourite with RTÉ audiences and we are delighted to be bringing it back to the screen,” he stated. “It’s exciting to be working with the BBC once again to bring Irish talent to an international audience."

As well as the confirmation of a fourth series, the show’s producers have also released even more exciting news – they have launched an open casting call!

Anyone who wishes to take part in the next series of The Young Offenders can submit an application here, where you will be asked to include elements such as an introductory video and a demo of yourself performing a short scene. How exciting!

Unfortunately, you don’t have long to get your name in the running for the casting process, as applications will be closing in just one week’s time, on March 10.

Sadly, as shooting has yet to begin, we do not have an official air date for The Young Offenders. However, we have no doubt that we will be seeing the boys on our screens again very soon – and we can’t wait!