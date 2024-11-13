The White Lotus’ Alexandra Daddario opens up about ‘magical baby’

Alexandra Daddario has given an update on her postpartum experience so far.

The White Lotus actress welcomed the birth of her baby on Halloween alongside her husband, film producer Andrew Form.

As she settles into life with her tot, Alexandra has opened up about ‘the magic and scares of postpartum’, and admitted how proud she is of her body.

Sharing a snap to her 23.7M Instagram followers, Alexandra can be seen standing in front of a mirror in her postpartum underwear as she cradled her bundle of joy.

She captioned the post, “I play a witch on TV and gave birth on Halloween, but nothing could have prepared me for the magic, and scares, of postpartum”.

“THIS is what it looks like for me 6 days after giving birth to my magical little baby. Women’s bodies are amazing and I’ve never felt more proud of mine”.

Daddario went on to say, “So much love to all the new moms out there leaning into their new powers (and new @fridamom undies)!”.

Many famous faces and fans headed to the comments to send supportive messages to Alexandra.

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins wrote, “So so so excited for you. beautiful inside and out”.

“That baby looks good on you!!”, penned Made on Honour actress Michelle Monaghan.

Comedian King Bach also commented to say, “Congratulations”.

When announcing the birth of her little one on Halloween, Alexandra shared a funny picture of the tot asleep in their cot and surrounded by empty chocolate wrappers.

“I thought this was a weird bowl of candy”, she joked in the Instagram caption.

Alexandra and Andrew tied the knot in 2022. Daddario is also a step-mum to Form’s children Rowan and Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jordana Brewster.