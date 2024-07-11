The White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario announces pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Alexandra Daddario as she has announced she’s pregnant.

The White Lotus star has revealed she’s ‘overjoyed’ to be expecting a little one with her husband Andrew Form.

While opening up about her pregnancy, Alexandra explained that she’s been keeping her news private for the past six months.

During an interview with Vogue, the 38-year-old reflected on when she first found out she was pregnant and was trying to keep it a secret from her Mayfair Witches castmates.

“I was on set, and I was throwing up and having make-out scenes with my co-stars right after. By week five, I was like, There’s no way I’m going to be able to hide this”.

Admitting she’s ‘overjoyed’ to be expecting, Alexandra went on to say, “I feel like now that I’m pregnant and it’s all successful and everything’s healthy, I shouldn’t complain". She then revealed that in the past, "Well, I had been pregnant. I had loss”.

“It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific. Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them”.

“I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful”.

Now, when finding out she was pregnant again, the Baywatch actress revealed she was ‘excited’ but had ‘complicated feelings’.

“It was actually quite hard to process. You have a lot of complicated feelings. I was so overwhelmed with work. Part of me was like, ‘This is the worst thing ever’. Then part of me was like, ‘This is actually a great distraction’”.

“Because I’m not sitting there all day long in my house going, If I pick up this pot to make pasta, is something bad going to happen? If I eat this pasta, is something bad going to happen?”.

Adding that she is no longer hiding her baby bump from the world, Alexandra confessed, “I’m finally embracing it. I can show it off”.

After sharing her news with Vogue, Alexandra unveiled a photo with her blossoming bump on display to her 23.8M Instagram followers.

She captioned the post, “Excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and hailey bieber’s kids”.