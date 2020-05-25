The Wanted’s Tom Parker and wife Kelsey expecting baby #2

Huge congratulations are in order for Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey, who are expecting their second child together. The couple confirmed their joyous news in an interview with OK! Magazine.

The Wanted member and Kelsey are set to welcome their second tiny tot into the world in November. The couple welcomed their first child- daughter Aurelia- 11 months ago.

Speaking of their growing family, the All Time Low singer admitted, “I don’t know if I’m prepared for it! Aurelia has been a whirlwind and all of a sudden we’ve got another baby on the way!”

Kelsey revealed that she always wanted a big family so is thrilled to be expecting another baby, “I had stopped breastfeeding Aurelia, and that can make you more vulnerable to getting pregnant. I want a big family so I would rather just get it over and done with. I’d like to have three or four, but I don’t know how Tom feels about that.”

The parents, who are set to have two children under two, admitted that things have been tricky since lockdown began. Kelsey has to go to her medical appointments alone, which has proven difficult for the pair.

“I had to go to on my own because of coronavirus. Everyone was so lovely, but it was such a strange atmosphere in the hospital. The doctor who did the scan was amazing as he let me take videos and pictures to show Tom.

Tom added, “I had to wait in the car for three hours not knowing what was going on, which was annoying. We got to experience these moments together with the first pregnancy, and I wanted to know everything was okay after what happened during the first pregnancy.”

Kelsey suffered from pre-eclampsia when she was expecting their daughter Aurelia. “I had to be induced a week early. I swelled right up. I’m hoping that everything goes to plan this time,” the soon-to-be mum-of-two added.