6 smart ways to use white vinegar to clean your entire home

White vinegar is a cheap and non-toxic cleaning solution that is so versatile, you’ll be left wondering why you haven’t used it to clean for your whole life!

With the prices of our shopping and household bills getting higher, finding money-saving hacks is a must right now and that’s why we’re sharing our cleaning hacks that only need one product- white vinegar.

Picking up a bottle of distilled white vinegar in the supermarket will only set you back a small amount compared to the prices of all the different cleaning products you would normally use. Instead of splurging on five or more different cleaning products the next time you’re running low, pick up a bottle of white vinegar and check out our cleaning hacks below:

Windows

Long gone are the days of buying an expensive window a or glass cleaner because using a 50:50 ratio of white vinegar and water will bring your windows up all clean and shiny. Also try it on mirrors or your glass shower doors to keep them looking as good as new. Simply apply it to the glass and wipe clean with a microfibre cloth. (Money saving tip: Using microfiber cloths instead of kitchen roll or tissue is more economical as they are reusable).

Sinks & drains

Fill up your sink with water and add your white vinegar. Use a cloth to wipe around your sink and give it a deep-clean. When you’re finished, allow the vinegar to go down the drain to freshen up any bad smells that may have built up.

If you want to give your drains an even deeper clean, or if they are clogged, instead of buying an expensive drain unblocker, add one cup of baking soda and one cup of white vinegar to your plug hole and watch the fizzing start. Just flush the drain with warm water after and you’re done!

Countertops

Vinegar can be used to clean surfaces where you prepare and eat food because it is non-toxic and food safe. Mix equal parts water to white vinegar and spray on all of your kitchen work surfaces, dining tables and coffee tables. Vinegar helps to remove grease as well, so try it on your hob to make it look brand new again.

Microwave

Mix 100ml of water and two tbsp of white vinegar in a bowl and microwave it for 3-5 minutes. Once it’s finished, leave it to cool because it will be hot. Once cool enough to remove, take the bowl out and use a cloth to wipe the inside of the microwave and the door. Vinegar breaks down grease and grime so your microwave will be clean with very little work.

Fridge

Instead of worrying about what sprays to use to clean inside your fridge that aren’t packed with chemicals, opt for white vinegar. Mix equal parts water and white vinegar together and wipe the inside of your fridge, the outside door and the shelves with this food safe cleaner. It’s great for cleaning any food spillages that may have been left to build up!

Plastic lunch boxes

We’re all guilty of hoarding the plastic containers that come with our take-aways, but getting them properly clean can be a chore since they're often stained or have a greasy residue on them. Instead of wasting lots of washing-up liquid, soak the containers in the sink with white vinegar. This will help to lift stains and oiliness so you can reuse them again and again.