Revenge’s Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman welcome second child

Congratulations are in order for Emily VanCamp and her husband Josh Bowman as they have announced the birth of their second child.

Emily and Josh, both known for starring in the hit series Revenge, shared the news of their little one’s arrival on social media, confirming that they welcomed a baby girl into the world.

While posting a photo of their daughter online, Emily and Josh revealed the adorable name they chose for her.

Taking to Instagram, Emily unveiled a black and white picture to her 1.3M followers of the side of her newborn’s face with her hand placed on her cheek.

In the caption of the post, the 37-year-old wrote, “Rio Rose. 3-12-2024 Welcome to the world baby girl”, before adding, “We love you so much”.

Many famous faces and fans alike flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Emily and Josh on the wonderful news of their new arrival.

The Resident actor Manish Dayal wrote, “Congratulations Emily !”.

"Beautiful… so happy for you! Sending so much love”, penned, Golden Arm star Dot-Marie Jones.

Revenge star Barry Sloane left a selection of hearts and clapping emojis.

Emily announced her pregnancy to the world in February when she showcased black and white photos of herself with a blossoming baby bump and revealed, “Not long now.. Ready when you are little love”.

Emily and Josh first met on the set of Revenge in 2011 and went on to tie the knot surrounded by their nearest and dearest in the Bahamas in 2018.

They went on to welcome their first child into the world, a baby girl named Iris, in August 2021.

The pair recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary ahead of Rio Rose’s birth. VanCamp penned a heartwarming tribute to her husband to mark the special occasion that reads, “5 years married, 12 together. What a beautiful ride it’s been”.

“Love the life we’ve built, our wild adventures but mostly the little family we’ve created. Happy Anniversary my love. Can’t wait for all that is to come!!”.