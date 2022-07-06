Top 5 feel-good podcasts to brighten up your day

Podcasts are a great way to pass the time while you’re driving, cleaning or just taking a few minutes to relax by yourself. Listening to the radio can get draining and having the same playlist on repeat that you’ve been meaning to update gets boring pretty quickly, so if you’ve never tried listening to a podcast, now is as good a time as any to give them a go.

Finding a good podcast that you get lost in can be a difficult choice these days because Spotify and Apple Podcasts are saturated with celebrities and influencers starting their own shows. That’s why we’ve made a list of some feel-good podcasts that touch on topics from relationships and girl talk, to parenting and life advice.

Check them out below and have a listen for yourself.

My Therapist Ghosted Me- Vogue Williams & Joanne McNally

Vogue and Joanne provide each other with their own forms of therapy as they talk about issues that many people face with honesty and humour.

Parenting Hell- Rob Beckett & Josh Widdicombe

Two comedian dads talk all about the highs and lows of modern-day parenting. With the help of other guest parents, Rob and Josh share their funny experiences raising children.

The Diary of a CEO- Steven Barlett

Steven worked his way up from being a broke student to CEO of one of the UK’s fastest growing companies, Social Chain. He uses his podcast to speak to other guests from all walks of life to discuss life experiences and being an entrepreneur among many other motivational topics.

Saving Grace- Grace Keeling aka TikTok’s GKBarry

TikTok star turned podcast host, Grace talks about embarrassing life stories, behind the scenes of being an influencer and making bad decisions, with amazing special guests each week. If you’re in need of a good laugh, this podcast won’t disappoint.

Nearly-Weds- Jamie Laing & Sophie Habboo

Made in Chelsea Stars Jamie and Sophie get real about planning their wedding and all of the trials and tribulations that come with it. A great listen if wedding bells are around the corner for you or you just fancy a laugh around the topic of relationships.