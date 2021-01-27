Even the laziest cooks can master this tasty chicken pesto pasta dish

Everyone has those days when they’re wiped off their feet, exhausted and hungry with neither the motivation nor the mindframe to pull together an elaborate home-cooked meal.

That’s why everyone needs this sumptuous chicken pesto pasta dish in their recipe repertoire. Close out of your food delivery apps and instead don an apron and get cooking!

We absolutely adore the rich flavours in this comfort-food dish. Plus, the fact that you only need five ingredients to pull it together makes it a guaranteed midweek staple, which you’re sure to keep in rotation.

Yes, we know it sounds incredibly easy, and hardly needs a recipe at all, given how straight forward it is. But, as long as you can master this simple and satisfying dish, we promise you’ll never go hangry again.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

541g chicken fillets, sliced into pieces

4 tbsp premade, pesto sauce

300g dried pasta of choice

2 tbsp parmesan cheese, grated for topping

Method:

In a bowl, add the chicken pieces and mix in the pesto sauce until well coated and set aside.

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil and cook the pasta according to the instructions.

Drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, in a large frying pan, on a medium heat cook the chicken pieces with pesto until they are fully cooked and they have gone crispy and golden.

Turn off the hob immediately once they are done.

Mix the pasta into the pan with the chicken and the sauce.

Sprinkle the parmesan cheese onto each portion, then serve.