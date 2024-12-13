The Wanted’s Max George reveals he has heart issues that need surgery

Max George has revealed that he will be spending the Christmas holidays in hospital, with the news that there are problems with his heart.

The Wanted singer confirmed that doctors have found “some issues” with his heart and that he will need surgery, but that his specific diagnosis is not yet known.

Max – who has been in a relationship with EastEnders alum Maisie Smith since 2022 – recently took to social media to share his health update.

Last night, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to post a selfie of himself in bed in hospital.

“Hey everyone, yesterday I felt really unwell and was taken into hospital. Unfortunately after some tests they’ve found that I have some issues with my heart,” Max began.

“I have a lot more tests to determine the extent of the problems and what surgery I will need to get me back on my feet,” he penned.

Max then went on to thank his loved ones, including his girlfriend Maisie, for their support.

“It’s gonna be a difficult few weeks / months… and Christmas in a hospital bed wasn’t exactly what I had planned! But, as always, I’m surrounded with love and support from my wonderful partner Maisie, her family, my family and friends.. and I’m 100% in the best place,” he continued.

“Although this is a huge shock and no doubt a setback, it’s something I’ll take on with all I’ve got! I count myself very lucky that this was caught when it was,” the hitmaker admitted.

“Apologies if I bore you with updates in the coming weeks..I’ve probably got a month in a bed and there’s not THAT much to do! Let’s do this!” Max concluded.

Many of Max’s fellow stars have since been taking to his comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Sorry to hear you’re not well geezer..you’re strong and will fight through..big love mate,” replied JLS singer Marvin Humes.

“Omg Maxy sending all my love xx,” commented Love Island alum Chloe Burrows.

“Big love to you gorgeous human x,” added former Strictly finalist John Whaite.