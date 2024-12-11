The Vamps stars exclaim as Tristan Evans confirms partner’s pregnancy

The Vamps family is about to get a little bit bigger!

One of the hit boyband’s stars, Tristan Evans, has announced that he is set to become a dad for the very first time.

Tristan and his girlfriend, model Nikki Banner, have confirmed that they are expecting their first child together.

The happy couple recently took to social media to reveal their wonderful baby news.

Last night, Tristan and Nikki took to Instagram to upload an adorable video clip of themselves embracing, wearing baseball caps with the words ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’ on them.

As she wraps her legs around Tristan, Nikki then thrills the couple’s fans by pulling out a strip of sonogram snaps.

In their joint caption, Tristan and Nikki sweetly penned: “Growing our love story, one tiny heartbeat at a time.”

The parents-to-be went on to reveal Nikki’s due date, as they added: “Baby Evans coming April 2025.”

Following their heartwarming baby joy, Tristan’s bandmates from The Vamps have been taking to his comments section to extend their congratulations.

“Always here for you three,” replied James McVey.

“WOOOOOOOO reporting for uncle duties,” teased Connor Ball.

Many of The Vamps’ fans have also been expressing their well-wishes, with one commenting: “Congratulations angels!! So happy for you two.”

“I thought it was a wedding propose announcement but GIRL THIS IS WAY BETTER,” another added.

It is not known when Tristan and Nikki first started dating. The pair initially went public with their romance in May of this year, when Tristan posted a video to Instagram of themselves kissing on the London Eye.

Referring to his American girlfriend, Tristan penned in his caption at the time: “Good to be back home, became a tourist for the day.”

Tristan was previously engaged to model Anastasia Smith, with the former couple announcing their engagement in April 2018. However, after dating for four years, it was confirmed by the autumn of that year that they were no longer together.