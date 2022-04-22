Sick of banana bread? 10 utterly delicious loaf cake recipes

If you’re looking for a simple yet utterly delicious recipe with minimal washing up, then you really can’t go wrong with a scrumptious loaf cake!

Two years ago we saw ourselves dusting off our loaf pans week after week, as we succumbed to our new regime of banana bread making. Now the fad might be over, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still get the use out of those trusty loaf tins!

You might have mastered banana bread, so now it’s time to move onto the loveable loaf cake. These simple bakes are ideal for any novice bakers who might want to avoid the faff associated with layered cakes or for anyone who’s less keen on the whole cake decorating process.

With only one tin required that means less washing up to do afterwards too. Plus, loaf cakes come in a variety of flavours, meaning there really is a recipe for everyone!

Here’s a list of our top ten absolute favourite loaf cake recipes to try your hand at this weekend.

If carrot cake is your favourite cake flavour then this really is the recipe for you. We love how the spiced, nutty flavours of the cake compliment the smooth and creamy texture of the cream cheese frosting — yum!

Now that we’re coming into some finer weather, it’s time to make the most of those zesty, citrus flavours that are coming into season with this lime and coconut loaf cake.

If you are in the mood for some chocolate, look no further. This double chocolate loaf is sinfully delicious.

Loaded with blueberries, this loaf with lemon curd is not to be missed. It’s the perfect mid-afternoon treat on a warm Spring day.

This one goes out to all the ginger lovers out there! A slice of this delectable bake paired with a nice hot cup of coffee is absolute heaven.

If you’re taking the family out for a little day trip and are planning to take a picnic along with you, then this scrumptious loaf cake is just what you need. It’s simple to make, really tasty and a firm family favourite.

This basic recipe requires just six ingredients, most of which you’ll find in your fridge or storecupboard.

This light and refreshing cake is super moist and full of zesty flavours that will have you dreaming about hot summer days.

If you’re looking for an alternative way to use up those browning bananas that have been taking up space on your counter all week, then this is the recipe for you.

We love this unique twist on the classic loaf cake. This no-bake recipe is such a crowd-pleaser and makes such a delicious dessert.