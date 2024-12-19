The Ultimatum’s Vanessa reveals real reason she left the show early

Vanessa Hattaway has spoken out following the release of the reunion episode of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

Vanessa starred in the hit Netflix series alongside her boyfriend Dave and five other couples.

In the show, one partner is ready to get married while their other-half is unsure. Over eight weeks, the couples separate and take part in ‘trial marriages’ with other people in the experiment.

By the end of the series, the participants will have three choices – stay with the partner they entered the experiment with, choose someone new or leave the show single.

This season saw Vanessa and Dave, and Chanel and Micah decide to leave early and not follow through with the experiment, and now, Vanessa has spoken out about the real reason why she left.

In last night’s reunion episode, Vanessa admitted she felt ‘uncomfortable’ during her short time with her trail husband, Nick, which added to why she exited early.

Now, she has taken to Instagram to elaborate more about why she walked away from the trial marriage.

On her Stories, she explained, “I have no control over which 6 minutes out of an hour of filming with Dave and me was included but I want to be clear: I do not support bullying in any form”.

“I empathize with the mental health challenges my trial partner may have been facing. However, I needed to prioritize my own well-being and made the decision to remove myself from an environment that was taking a toll on my mental health”.

Vanessa went on to reveal, “Before leaving, I had a conversation with him and made it clear his behavior was a significant factor in my decision. I then left (not in the middle of the night. It was around 9 or 10pm)”.

“This is my platform to share my truth and what happened. I continue to receive mostly love but a lot of hate”.

“I hope this reminds others of the importance of setting healthy boundaries. Thanks for all the kind messages. My trial partner is a good human, do not attack him”.

The reality star closed off by adding, “However it was egregious how he manipulated me and attacked my character during filming (even though that didn't air on the show) this was ultimately why I left. Yet people choose to attack me. This is exactly why I decided to share my story”.