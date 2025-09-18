The Traitors Ireland stars join this week’s The Late Late Show lineup

The lineup for this week’s edition of The Late Late Show has been unveiled!

The long-running chat show returned to RTÉ One last Friday for a brand-new series, with Patrick Kielty reprising his role as host for the third year in a row.

Ahead of the series’ second episode tomorrow night (Friday, September 19), RTÉ have released the guestlist that will be joining Patrick this week.

Leading the lineup are four of the breakout stars from RTÉ’s The Traitors Ireland, ahead of the smash-hit series’ conclusion next week.

Recently ‘murdered’ Cork woman Christine, original ‘Traitor’ Katelyn, and father and son duo Paudie and Andrew will all be joining Patrick live in the studio. The foursome will reflect on their time in Slane Castle with The Traitors Ireland host Siobhán McSweeney, look ahead to the final, and confirm if Paudie really is a hugger!

Elsewhere, BAFTA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian Aisling Bea will join Patrick to talk about joining the new series Grown Ups. The Kildare native, who welcomed her first child last year, will also speak about the inspiration behind her upcoming stand-up tour Older Than Jesus, and why she’s proud to be the face of Oxfam Ireland’s Second-Hand September.

Beloved authors Marian Keyes and Stefanie Preissner will join Patrick to discuss RTÉ’s new drama, The Walsh Sisters. The series is based on Marian’s two novels, Rachel’s Holiday and Anybody Out There. The duo will talk about the process of bringing the five sisters from page to screen, and reflect on the story’s emotional depth.

Actor Anthony Boyle will also be in the studio to chat about his new role in Netflix’s drama House of Guinness. Anthony will get candid about his whirlwind journey from Belfast to Broadway, and open up about bringing the story of one of the most famous Irish families to a worldwide audience.

The parents of Harvey Morrison, Gillian Sherratt and Stephen Morrison will join Patrick to discuss the heartbreaking story of losing their son, who died in July at just nine years old, and why they have formed a campaign in his memory.

Lastly, international rockstars Ash will provide some live music with their single Which One Do You Want?

The Late Late Show will air tomorrow night (September 19) on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.