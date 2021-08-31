The trailer just dropped for ‘You’ season 3 and we are SHOOK

Netflix has just dropped the release date, teaser trailers and pictures of ‘You’ season three and we couldn’t be more excited!

Instagram was abuzz yesterday evening with the news that ‘You’ season three was dropping on October 15th, as Netflix teased us with a totally creepy video announcing the news. In the video posted to Netflix’s Instagram account, we can see a cake celebrating the birth of a baby with Joe’s shudder-inducing voice musing about what to call his baby – before landing on Henry. The video is oddly unsettling for just a video of a cake being cut, but the blood-red icing dripping down the side tells us that Joe is already up to no good.

Not only did we get the creepy video and the release date, but Netflix then teased fans further with the first photos of Penn Badgely and Victoria Pedretti playing new parents – and all we want to do is snatch that baby away from them! Despite the perfect family photos, anyone who knows Joe and Love know that things won’t stay perfect for long!

The season finale of season 2 left fans with lots of questions – in particular about the neighbour character who Joe is seen watching at the very end of the last episode as they move out to the suburbs. The show’s writers said that ending on that shot was to show that Joe hadn’t really changed and to set the scene for season 3. Watching his new neighbour, a woman who seems to be exactly his type – bookish, beautiful, mysterious – he promises her and fans that he’ll ‘see you soon…neighbour’.

The highly anticipated season 3 promises to cover Joe and Love’s darker sides, Joe’s dark past and may even bring a few familiar faces back to haunt Joe and Love in Suburbia. We know that Ellie, Gabe Sunrise and Lucy all survived season 2, so we may even see some of them come back into play – we’re so excited to see what the writers have come up with this time!