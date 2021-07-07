The trailer for ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ just dropped and we’re shook!

(Buzzfeed)

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for!

The Kissing Booth 3 trailer dropped last night!

We have been on the edge of our seats in anticipation for the final instalment of this feel-good summery rom-com since the sequel dropped last summer so you can only imagine our excitement when the trailer was released featuring all our faves and lots of drama!

The Kissing Booth 2 left Elle with a tough decision to make as she grappled with acceptances into two colleges – Harvard and Berkeley. The only problem? Best friend Lee wants her to go to Berkeley and boyfriend Noah wants her to go to Harvard with him. After a rocky year with Noah while he was off in college, a suspected relationship with a friend and Elle’s crush on Marco, Elle and Noah are in a bit of a weird place. They’ve faced up to the challenges of long distance – and know they’re not very good at it – but are now back together, more reassured of each other’s love. But can they do that for another year?

On the other hand, Elle and Lee, her closest friend, promised each other they’d attend the same college, Berkeley, when they both grew up. Elle has already experienced a rift with Lee for breaking one of their ‘best friend rules’ (that they made when they were young children) and going to Harvard with Noah would break another.

It's the summer before Elle Evans is set to head off to college, and she has a big decision to make…

We can’t wait! From the looks of the trailer, we won’t actually be seeing Elle go off to college, focusing instead on the summer before college and the choices she needs to make. With mounting pressure from both of the Flynn brothers and the college admissions board, Elle tries to make the most of her summer and come to a decision.

It also looks like the rivalry for Elle’s time and company is not over between the two brothers as Lee and Elle race to finish their childhood summer bucket list and Noah tries to spend time with his girlfriend. And to make the dramatic stakes even higher? Elle’s love interest from The Kissing Booth 2, Marco (played by Taylor Zakhar Perez) makes a reappearance, complicating everything further!

The dramatic stage is set and we cannot wait to see what the producers do with this delicious build up of tension to bring the series to a satisfying close.

We think there are a few things that do need to happen in this final instalment though, to be sure everything is wrapped up.

1. Elle and Lee need to have a more mature relationship. Yes, they’re only 18, but they hold each other to childishly high standards, meaning that their friendship doesn’t get the chance to grow beyond the stifling rules that they concocted as children, when there were no other demands on their time or other relationships that needed nurturing. I’m a big fan of their friendship, but I think they need to dump their rules and be happy for one another to make the choices that feel right to them.

2. Elle also needs to grow up a little. Still making major life decisions around what your boyfriend wants to do or your friends want to do at 18 – especially around something as big as college – is silly. Elle needs to think about what she wants. Do we even know what she wants to study? If she’s getting into Harvard and Berkeley she’s obviously smart and could have her pick of places and courses.

3. Noah needs to grow a little. I get that the whole draw of him is that he is the bad boy type, but the irrational jealousy, the fighting and moodiness is getting a little old. He’s in college now and should be getting a little more life experience, understanding that throwing a strop every time he and his girlfriend disagree isn’t the best way to handle it. Dramatically zooming away on his motorbike also shouldn’t be an option anymore. If this doesn’t change, it will kind of just feel like we’re watching the first film all over again, with none of the characters changing enough to warrant a satisfying ending.

Either way, we’re still buzzing to see the conclusion that the trilogy comes to and we’re always #TeamElle!