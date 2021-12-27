The top 12 most unusual celebrity baby names from 2021

As a result of the never-ending lockdowns which occurred in 2020, many celebrity babies were born this year, which means we got to ponder over quite a few original and unusual celebrity baby names.

Here’s a list of just some of the monikers which took us by surprise in 2021:

Ender Ridley Aydin

American singer-songwriter Halsey welcomed the birth of her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin back in July this year, and decided to give her baby boy the unique name Ender, which means ‘very rare’ or ‘precious’.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan welcomed the birth of their second child earlier in the summer, a sweet baby girl who they gave the gorgeous moniker Lilibet Diana, after both her grandmother and her great-grandmother.

Dakota Song Culkin

Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin and Disney star Brenda Song are now parents, after welcoming the birth of their first child, a bouncing baby boy, on April 5. The couple gave their baby boy a truly special moniker, deciding to name their son Dakota after Macaulay’s older sister who sadly passed away in 2008 after being hit by a car.

Saint Leo & Thunder Bolt

British sprinter Usain Bolt surprised everyone back in June when he suddenly announced that his partner Kasi had welcomed the birth of their twin boys. Surprising his fans even further, Usain revealed the quirky monikers which he and Kasi chose for their sons, naming them Saint Leo and Thunder Bolt.

Jupiter Iris French

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale is now a mom to an adorable baby girl, who’s she given the beautifully celestial name, Jupiter.

Lockie Magnus Christopher Judd

McFly’s Harry Judd and wife Izzy gave their third bundle of joy the sweetest name, Lockie, which means ‘from the fjord’, and is a short form of the word Lachlan. Meanwhile, the name Magnus is from Latin origins and means ‘greatness’.

Ottilie Rue Deyes

YouTubers Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes became parents for the first time back in August, when they welcomed the birth of their baby girl, uniquely named Ottilie Rue Deyes, or nicknamed Ottie for short.

Trilby Fox

EastEnders actress Lacy Turner might be the queen of naming babies, as not only does she have a baby named Trilby but she also has a two-year-old daughter named Dusty.

Santiago Dyer

Former Love Island winner Dani Dyer is now a single mum, loving life with her baby boy whom she welcomed into the world at the beginning of 2021. Naming him Santiago on the birth certificate, Dani has since explained that she calls him Santi for short.

Rudy Joy Stocker

Another EastEnders baby, soap star Kellie Bright was delighted to welcome the birth of her third child back in September, whom she gave the lovely moniker Rudy Joy Stocker. The name Rudy is derived from German origins and is a short form of the name Rudolf, which means ‘fame’ and ‘wolf’.

Ivy Lowry

Famed Irish golfer Shane Lowry and his wife Wendy welcomed baby number two, another beautiful baby girl. They gave their darling daughter the stunning, earthy name Ivy. The name Ivy is of English and Latin origins meaning ‘vine’, derived from the ivy plant.

Wulfric Alexander Fredrik Darnton

Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead gave birth to her second child, a bouncing baby boy, back in June this year. She and her husband Max gave their son the classy, yet adorable name Wulfric, nicknamed Wolfie for short.