‘Teeth Whitening Fairies’ launch 5 products & we’re obsessed.

Established in 2016, the original innovators of teeth whitening products in Ireland, “Teeth Whitening Fairies” owned by entrepreneur Aisling Burke, is introducing five exciting new products to the market, ideal to gift to your loved ones this Christmas.

The new teeth whitening range includes the following pioneering new products designed to whiten teeth by up to 12 shades using innovative science and technology:

Teeth Whitening Fairies 360 Toothbrush (RRP €90)

Teeth Whitening Fairies offer the first 360-degree toothbrush available in Ireland featuring a U-shaped brush head that cleans teeth with a 3D ultrasonic, intelligent movement and a high-speed vibration. It will effectively remove dental calculus and plaque.

Teeth Whitening Fairies At Home Whitening Kit (RRP €85.00)

Each Home Teeth Whitening Kit comes complete with its own LED Light and Mouth Tray, a shade guide, charging cable and nozzle plus two gel syringes filled with Teeth Whitening Fairies signature whitening paste which allows for approximately 20 treatments.

Teeth Whitening Fairies Teeth Sparkling Powder (RRP €40.00)

Teeth Whitening powder is an organic peppermint flavoured powder you use like a toothpaste once or twice a week to brighten, whiten and remove stains on teeth. Difficult stains on teeth caused from coffee, tea, nicotine, and wine will be lighted or lifted.

Teeth Whitening Fairies Sonic Toothbrush (RRP €110.00)

This electric toothbrush has three cleaning modes to give you the brightest smile you’ve ever had by cleaning, whitening and polishing teeth. It’s perfect for stain removal, maintaining your whitening treatment, and comes with a Gum Care mode for sensitive teeth.

Teeth Whitening Fairies Dual Action Whitening Foam (€15)

Peroxide free and suitable for daily use, this one-step, dual-action teeth whitening foam dissolves particles and penetrates enamel to clean and brighten teeth safely and gently. It is dentist approved and each 50ml box contains a 2-4-month supply.

Vegan friendly, non-toxic and results driven, the products are available to buy online at www.teethwhiteningfairies.ie