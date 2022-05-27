The Sweet Potato Pizza Company – another worthy finalist for Grow with Aldi

When we think frozen food, we often think of two things: Convenient, but unhealthy. But Craig Grattan, the founder of The Sweet Potato Pizza Co. wanted to challenge himself to come up with a guilt-free, convenient frozen pizza experience that is nutritious, easy and popular all around.

And so, the Sweet Potato Pizza was born, right here in Ireland.

The Sweet Potato Pizza Company is all about using veggies in ways you wouldn’t expect -like adding sweet potato to the base of their pizzas! It’s like having a bonus vegetable in every meal that’s invisible, so the kids won’t even realise it.

Sweet Potato Pizza Company believes in making healthy food fun, in elevating a last-minute “guilty meal” to a nutritious, in-home dining experience – guilt-free! With none of that usual greasy-pizza heaviness, the Sweet Potato Pizza is still utterly drool-worthy.

Sweet Potato Pizza Company have risen to the challenge, using hand-picked premium nutrient-rich ingredients to transform frozen pizza from a convenient guilt meal into a tasty source of fibre, protein, vitamins and minerals – that’s super quick to make!

Each Thin and Crispy Sweet Potato base pizza is a source of protein and low in sugar. Winner!

Sweet Potato Pizza Company means more time around the table, sharing healthy, yummy food with the people you love. That’s what it all comes down to for them: fusing nutrition with indulgence for pizzas that aren’t just good, but good for you.

Check out their 3 stunning flavours to see which one you’ll try next time you’re in store for all of the taste and none of the guilt!

Chorizo, feta cheese and spinach

Super tasty and bursting with protein, this pizza is one of our faves!

Margherita with a twist

For all the plainer eaters out there, this one hits the spot quite nicely.

Semi dried tomato, red onion and spinach

This vegetarian option ticks all our meal time boxes!

As a Grow with Aldi finalist – you can pick up your favourite Sweet Potato pizza now – available for a limited time only – so you better hurry out and sample them before they’re gone!

Brought to you by

Experimenting one weekend with this vegetable led me in creating a delicious sweet potato pizza base as a healthier substitute for a ‘cheat’ meal. The dream for us here at The Sweet Potato Pizza Company is to become a staple presence within the frozen pizza industry. We want to introduce a pizza that people can include in their weekly meal plan, and not just be a treat meal at the end of the week. By introducing this nutritious pizza we want to make another forward step in the frozen food revolution. Enjoy!