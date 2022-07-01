The state parental leave has now been expanded to seven weeks

New parents can now rejoice, as the state parental leave financial support has been extended from five weeks to seven weeks.

The Department of Children and Social Protection have extended the parental leave period to offer even more financial support to new parents during those early weeks after they welcome a baby into the world.

This means that parents can now take an additional two extra weeks off from work following the birth of their child. Each week during the seven week parental leave period, both parents will be entitled to payments amounting to €250.

Parents are also being given the option of availing of these payments for seven consecutive weeks or broken up into separate weekly chunks throughout the year.

Meanwhile, payments might also be eligible for parents of children under two-years-of-age, as well as parents who have adopted a child in the last two years. All they need to do is visit mywelfare.ie to apply.

“This is a support that we have increased over several Budgets and the significant raise in take-up demonstrates just how popular it is with parents,” commented Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.

“I believe strongly that the first few weeks and months spent with a new-born son or daughter is so important.

“We will ensure that mothers and fathers who experience that special occasion of welcoming their child into the world, will know that their State supports them,” Minister Humphreys added.